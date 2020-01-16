Meet The Citizen Masters 2020 Open Bowling Tournament finalists
LOCAL BOWLING

Meet The Citizen Masters 2020 Open Bowling Tournament finalists

  • Updated
Citizen Masters

Bowlers warm up for the annual Citizen Masters tournament Saturday at Starlite Lanes.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

After two weekends packed with matches and qualifying games, The Citizen Masters Open Bowling Tournament is down to the final eight competitors.

Match play in the double-elimination tournament resumes at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. A champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon at the same venue.

Among the remaining bowlers are the champions from the past two years, 2018 winner Mike Suarez and 2019 victor Joe Willis III. To capture another title, though, both will have to advance through the losers bracket after they lost matches last weekend. Joining them in the losers bracket are Garrett Bishop and Mike Pucino. The four winners bracket finalists are Melvin Tweed, Tim Pidlypchak, Kevin Mead and Neale Baran.

Here are biographies for the remaining bowlers that were supplied by tournament officials:

