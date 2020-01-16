Meet The Citizen Masters 2020 Open Bowling Tournament finalists

After two weekends packed with matches and qualifying games, The Citizen Masters Open Bowling Tournament is down to the final eight competitors.
Match play in the double-elimination tournament resumes at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. A champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon at the same venue.
Among the remaining bowlers are the champions from the past two years, 2018 winner Mike Suarez and 2019 victor Joe Willis III. To capture another title, though, both will have to advance through the losers bracket after they lost matches last weekend. Joining them in the losers bracket are Garrett Bishop and Mike Pucino. The four winners bracket finalists are Melvin Tweed, Tim Pidlypchak, Kevin Mead and Neale Baran.
Here are biographies for the remaining bowlers that were supplied by tournament officials:
Melvin Tweed
Melvin Tweed is a 64-year-old right-handed bowler, is single, lives in Auburn and is a retired New York state corrections officer. This is the 10th time (out of 15) he has qualified and it his first time in the final eight. Prior to this, Mel’s best finish was top 16. His career high average is 217 and his current league average is 202. Mel’s high game is a 300 and highest series a 792. His tournament average is 205 and his next opponent is Tim Pidlypchak.
Tim Pidlypchak
Tim Pidlypchak is a 44-year-old right-handed bowler, is single and lives in Auburn. This is the 12th time (out of 15) he has qualified and it is his first time in the final eight. Tim’s career high average is a 233. His highest game is a 300 and highest series is an 805. His tournament average is 223 and his next opponent is Melvin Tweed.
Neale Baran
Neale Baran is a 43-year-old left-handed bowler, is single, lives in Auburn and works for the state Thruway Authority. This is the fourth time (out of nine) he has qualified. This is Neale’s first trip to the final eight and his previous best finish was in the top 12. His career-high average was a 217 and his current league average is a 205. Neale’s high game is a 300 and high series is a 787. His tournament average is 213 and his next opponent is Kevin Mead.
Kevin Mead
Kevin Mead is a 36-year-old right-handed bowler, is married, lives in Elbridge and is a coordinator at Hill-Rom Medical Technologies. This is the fourth time (out of eight) he has qualified. Kevin has been in the final eight one other time and his previous best finish was fifth. His career high average is a 222 and his current league average is 226. Kevin’s high game is a 300 and high series is a 793. His tournament average is 227 and his next opponent is Neale Baran.
Joe Willis III
Joe Willis III is a 69-year-old right-handed bowler, is partnered, lives in Jamesville and works in sales at Davis Brothers Meat in Oswego. He has made qualifying four out of four times. Joe has made it to the final eight once before, with his best finish being last year's 2019 Masters champion. His highest average was a 228 and his current league average is a 225. Joe’s highest game is a 300 and highest series an 807. His tournament average is a 225 and his next opponent is Garrett Bishop.
Garrett Bishop
Garrett Bishop is a 25-year-old right-handed bowler, is single, lives in Marcellus and works at both the Tuscarora Golf Club and The Fingerlakes Mall. This is the fourth time (out of five) he has qualified. Garrett has been in the final eight twice, with his best finish being third. His highest average was a 236 and his current league average is a 238. Garrett’s highest game is a 300 and highest series is an 836. His tournament average is a 238 and his next opponent is Joe Willis III.
Mike Suarez
Mike Suarez is a 30-year-old right-handed bowler, is single, lives in Auburn and works at the Elephant and the Dove Restaurant in Skaneateles. He has made qualifying 11 out of 11 times. Mike has been in the final eight twice with his best finish being champion in the 2018 Masters. His highest average was a 229 and his current league average is a 227. Mike’s highest game is a 300 and highest series is an 837. His tournament average is 224 and his next opponent is Mike Pucino.
Mike Pucino
Mike Pucino is a 30-year-old right-handed bowler, has a girlfriend (Tori Colosimo), lives in Seneca Falls, works in the Seneca Falls Central School District and owns his own business (MP Graphics). This is the sixth time (out of seven) he has qualified. Mike has been in the final eight three times with his best finish being third. His highest average was a 243 and his current league average is a 233. Mike’s highest game is a 300 and his highest series is an 853. His tournament average is a 225 and his next opponent is Mike Suarez.