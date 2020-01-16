Meet The Citizen Masters 2020 Women's Bowling Tournament finalists

The field in the The Citizen Masters Women's Bowling Tournament has been cut in half, and by the end of the upcoming weekend, one person will stand as the 2020 champion.

Match play in the double-elimination tournament took place Sunday, a week after qualifying was held on Jan. 5. Sixteen bowlers started and after multiple rounds of matches, eight remained for the final weekend.

Matches resume at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. Bowlers will return to the same place Sunday, with a champion being crowned that afternoon.

Of the eight women remaining in this year's tournament, just one is a past champion. Sara Casler, who is in losers bracket heading into the weekend, won the title in 2011, 2012 and 2015. The three other bowlers in the losers bracket are Callie Caci, Michelle Reynolds and Chelsea Clark. Winners bracket bowlers are Bridgett Mattes, Loretta Lees, Sharon Mills and Jackie Gibbs.

Here are biographies for the remaining bowlers that were supplied by tournament officials: