Meet The Citizen Masters 2020 Women's Bowling Tournament finalists

The field in the The Citizen Masters Women's Bowling Tournament has been cut in half, and by the end of the upcoming weekend, one person will stand as the 2020 champion.
Match play in the double-elimination tournament took place Sunday, a week after qualifying was held on Jan. 5. Sixteen bowlers started and after multiple rounds of matches, eight remained for the final weekend.
Matches resume at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. Bowlers will return to the same place Sunday, with a champion being crowned that afternoon.
Of the eight women remaining in this year's tournament, just one is a past champion. Sara Casler, who is in losers bracket heading into the weekend, won the title in 2011, 2012 and 2015. The three other bowlers in the losers bracket are Callie Caci, Michelle Reynolds and Chelsea Clark. Winners bracket bowlers are Bridgett Mattes, Loretta Lees, Sharon Mills and Jackie Gibbs.
Here are biographies for the remaining bowlers that were supplied by tournament officials:
Bridgett Mattes
Bridgett Mattes is 20 years old, lives in Jordan and is employed at Baker Hughes. This her first time competing in the Masters and advancing to the final eight. Bridgett has a career high game of 228 and high series of 601 and a high average of 157. Her tournament average is 191.11 for nine games. Her next opponent is Loretta Lees.
Loretta Lees
Loretta Lees is 47 years old, lives in Auburn and is an RN consultant for Upstate Services Group. She has qualified for the Masters seven times and this is her first trip to the final eight. Loretta has a career high game of 298, high series of 789 and high average of 205. Her tournament average is 188.11 for nine games. Her next opponent is Bridgett Mattes
Sharon Mills
Sharon Mills is 71 years old, lives in Port Byron and is retired. She has qualified many times and her best finish is seventh. Sharon has a career high game of 288, high series of 715 and high average of 191. Her tournament average is 174.78 for nine games. Her next opponent is Jackie Gibbs.
Jackie Gibbs
Jackie Gibbs is 34 years old, lives in Auburn and is employed with the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Jackie has qualified 10 times, and this is her fourth trip to the final eight. Her best finish is fifth in 2019. Her career high game is 290, high series is 757 and high average is 195. Her tournament average is 186.89 for nine games. Her next opponent is Sharon Mills
Callie Caci
Callie Caci is 30 years old, lives in Auburn and is employed at Wegmans. She has qualified for the Masters four times and this is her second trip to the final eight. Callie has a career high game of 267, high series of 670 and high average of 184. Her tournament average is 187.33 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Sara Casler.
Sara Casler
Sara Casler is 35 years old, lives in Port Byron and is employed with Lipson Cancer Center as a radiation therapist. She has qualified 14 times and has advanced to the final eight 13 times. Sara is a three-time champion having captured the title in 2011, 2012 and 2015 as well as runner-up in 2009 and 2014. Her career high game is 300, high series is 792 and high average is 210. Her tournament average is 190 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Callie Caci.
Michelle Reynolds
Michelle Reynolds is 32 years old, lives in Locke and is employed at Cayuga Medical Center. She has qualified seven times and finished in the final eight seven times. Her best finish was runner-up in 2019. Michelle has a career high game of 300, high series of 809 and high average of 215. Her tournament average is 202.83 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Chelsea Clark.
Chelsea Clark
Chelsea Clark is 26 years old, lives in Warners and is employed at McDonalds as a crew trainer. Chelsea has qualified twice and this is her first trip to the final eight. She has a career high game of 278, high series of 661 and high average of 183. Her tournament average is 202.33 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Michelle Reynolds.