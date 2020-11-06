Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team

But when Beltrán was implicated in January by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal during Beltrán's final season as a player in 2017, Beltrán lost his job within days without managing a game and was replaced by qualify control coach Luis Rojas. New York went 26-34 and missed the expanded playoffs.

Friday's moves make Rojas' future uncertain.

Fired Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who completed a season-long suspension last week, could be a candidate for the analytics-oriented Cohen.

Van Wagenen congratulated Fred Wilpon for "an intelligence and love that made all of us feel that we were a part of his family" and Jeff Wilpon for an "incredible opportunity and the unwavering support" and for "unrivaled work ethic and sacrifice" to create Citi Field, which opened in 2009.

"We took a team that had suffered losing seasons in 2017 and 2018 to contention in 2019 and onto a chance for real success in 2020 prior to the pandemic," Van Wagenen said in a statement that thanked staff, players and fans. "While we didn't reach our goal in 2020, the work that you put in to keep everyone safe and healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 threat played a significant role in the return of and the successful completion of the Major League Baseball season."