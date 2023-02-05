Tim Locastro will head to Port St. Lucie, Florida, later this month.

The New York Mets invited the Auburn native to spring training, the team announced on Thursday. The invitation was expected after Locastro signed a minor league contract with the Mets in January.

Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 15. Locastro and other players will report on Feb. 20.

Locastro will compete for a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster after parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees. He batted .188 and hit three home runs as a Yankee. His biggest contribution, though, was on the basepaths. He was primarily used as a pinch-runner late in games. He had eight stolen bases in 2022 and was included on the Yankees' playoff roster.

If the former Auburn High School and Ithaca College standout does not land a major league roster spot, he will be playing games close to his hometown. The Mets' Triple-A affiliate is in Syracuse. When Locastro started the season with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in 2022, the season-opening series was in Syracuse.

While there is a possibility Locastro will begin the season in Syracuse, he is focused on making the Mets' major league roster.

"My only goal is to make the team," he told The Citizen in January. "I don't want to think about (playing in Syracuse) right now. Your goal is to be in the major leagues and help the Major League Baseball club."

Signing with the Mets also puts Locastro in position to achieve another goal: winning a World Series title. The Mets are among the favorites to win a championship entering the 2023 season. In addition to Locastro, the Mets signed pitcher Justin Verlander, who led the Houston Astros to a World Series title last season, and re-signed a couple of key players, namely closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Locastro made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. He continued his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he played for parts of three seasons from 2019 to 2021, before being traded to the Yankees.

In 247 major league games, Locastro has a .227 batting average, .325 on-base percentage, seven home runs, 39 stolen bases and 87 runs scored.