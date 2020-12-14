Mets make it official, hire Porter as GM with 4-year deal

Cohen said it would be a disappointment if the Mets don't win the World Series within three to five years.

"I don't think we're a player away," Alderson said in November. "I think we need more than that. Do we have a good foundation? Yes, I think we have an excellent foundation. But I think that our needs are multiple at this point."

Even while searching for a new GM, the Mets had already been aggressive this fall following a 26-34 finish that left them tied for fourth in the NL East last season. The club was closing in on a contract with free agent catcher James McCann for $40 million over four years, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

New York also signed free agent reliever Trevor May this month to a $15.5 million, two-year deal — the first major transaction for the club since Cohen bought the team from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion in early November.

Cohen brought back Alderson, who quickly fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and several of his top aides. Alderson said then he wanted to hire a president of baseball operations, but a few weeks later the Mets abandoned that pursuit and focused instead on finding a GM who would report to Alderson.