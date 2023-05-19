With his rehab assignment window closing, New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro has been moved to the 60-day injured list.

The transaction, announced by the Mets on Friday, means that the Auburn native has been removed from the 40-man roster and won't return to the majors until at least mid-July.

Locastro was initially placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms one month ago. He began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on April 30 and joined Triple-A Syracuse later that week.

Since rehab assignments can last no more than 20 days, the Mets needed to act on Friday — the day Locastro's rehab window was set to expire. The club could have added Locastro to the active roster or released him. Instead of making either of those moves, it opted to place him on the 60-day injured list.

Locastro signed with the Mets in January after parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees. He shined in spring training and made the team's Opening Day roster.

In 11 games with the Mets, he was hit by a pitch three times, scored three runs and had four stolen bases.

While on his rehab assignment, he played 11 games for Triple-A Syracuse. He batted .209 with two home runs and 10 RBI.