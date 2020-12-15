Mets' new GM excited by Cohen's title expectations

"He's been on the job for just a couple of days, but he's absolutely immersed himself in what we're doing," Alderson said.

The good news is Cohen has deep pockets and a willingness to spend. Alderson acknowledged the Mets are actively shopping at the top of the free-agent market — in "the gourmet section," as he calls it.

"We've been running up and down that aisle over the last couple of weeks," he said. "Right now, things are a little slower in the gourmet section than they are in the meat department. But, that'll change."

Meanwhile, choices must be made.

Alderson said the Mets had discussions with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of the biggest available prizes this offseason. However, they are close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract with catcher James McCann instead. Alderson hinted that deal could be finalized Wednesday or Thursday.

"I think that more than anything else this was a timing issue for us. We have a number of needs, and we can afford to wait to fill some of them. We can't afford to wait to fill all of them," Alderson said. "And so, this wasn't a compromise pick. We've been engaged with James for a considerable period of time. There's a lot we like about James."