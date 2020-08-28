Mets' Smith hits go-ahead HR in 1st game since tearful plea

Smith was not made available to reporters between games, even with the nightcap delayed by forecasted rain.

"Just a great human being," said Wacha, who is in his first season as Smith's teammate. "Very passionate, just loves this game more than anything. One of the best teammates I've been around. It's been an honor to lace them up with him.

Smith's drive followed a tying three-run shot by the struggling Alonso, and Jake Marisnick also connected in the inning against Green (2-2), who had been the Yankees' most reliable reliever this season.

"I think he got a couple pitches where he wanted, they just put better swings on it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees lost their sixth in a row.

Mets reliever Dellin Betances, making his first appearance against his former team, allowed two runners in the sixth but escaped on Gary Sanchez's popup. Edwin Díaz struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

The teams are set to play five games in three days to make up for games at Citi Field postponed last weekend after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus.