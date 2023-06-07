Despite conditions that featured low visibility and orange-tinted haze, 40 pros on the Bass Pro Tour commenced their competition on Cayuga Lake on Wednesday.

Cody Meyer, of Star, Idado, reeled in seven scorable fishes for a haul of 26 pounds, 11 ounces, to lead the first day of qualifying for Group B of Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake.

While he entered Wednesday with several strategies in mind, Meyer focused on spawning smallmouth.

“I had a couple of smallmouth marked on beds from practice, but I really didn’t plan to focus on smallmouth all day,” Meyer said. “I thought I would catch a few spawning then move to the grass for largemouth, but the smallmouth I found were just too big to pass up.”

“I caught one on a bluff and one on a boat dock, but it was more about this 5-mile stretch of water. These fish were all massive and anchored down hard in that area. If you could find them, there was a good chance you could get them to bite.”

Overall, Wednesday featured a haul of 346 scorable bass, weighing 1,203 pounds, 10 ounces.

Group B will return to action on Friday to conclude its qualifying round.

On Tuesday with Group A, all-time great Kevin VanDam caught 12 scoreable fishes, with his best five weighing 28 pounds, 1 ounce.

“(Tuesday) was a really good day. I got to do what I really love to do — sight-fish for smallmouth,” VanDam said. “I love to fish that way, it’s something that I’ve been doing my whole life. Just put a spinning rod in my hand, grab a Ned rig, a drop-shot rig, a big tube — all of those finesse baits. A lot of the time they’ll bite on one cast, but today I really had to work for it.”

After both groups have completed their qualifying round, the top 20 anglers from each group move on to Saturday's knockout round. The top 10 from Saturday advance to Sunday's championship round, and whomever captures the highest two-day total from the knockout and championship round wins $100,000.