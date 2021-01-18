Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger needs to make quick pivot with Jeff Skinner

Then what do you need to show the coach?

"The conversations between coaches and players in my opinion should be kept in the room," he said. "I think personally I feel like that's the way it should go. My job is to play hockey. His job is to worry about 23 guys and making a lineup. A lot more than me. I'm focused on trying to help the team win as much as I can."

Krueger was diplomatic. He doesn't coach in a vacuum. And he didn't only score 14 goals last season, Skinner did. Still, Krueger knows what the talking points are about his team and a big theory is the coach's defensive-minded structure stifles the offensive creativity of players like Skinner. And it was pretty obvious listening to Skinner they've had The Talk a lot the last couple of seasons.

"Where Jeff lands in the whole thing, we've got a couple of days here to regroup and we will make some changes in the lineup," Krueger said. "... I have to look at the group as a whole and how it comes together. The important thing is that Jeff showed us a level today that we need to hold as an expectation every night and then we'll see how it evolves."