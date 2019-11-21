Minor League Baseball isn't ready to bid farewell to the Auburn Doubledays.
Jeff Lantz, senior director of communications for MiLB, told The Citizen Thursday that Minor League Baseball officials are meeting in Dallas with Major League Baseball to discuss a new professional baseball agreement, a contract that outlines the relationship between the major and minor leagues.
There are plans for more discussions at baseball's winter meetings, which will be held Dec. 8-12 in San Diego.
A focal point in negotiations is MLB's proposal that would lead to a radical restructuring of the minor league system. Forty-two teams, including the Doubledays, would be eliminated under the plan. Other teams would be reclassified.
The plan wouldn't affect teams for the 2020 season. The current professional baseball agreement expires in September 2020. But there could be major changes coming for the 2021 season and beyond.
In a phone interview, Lantz said there is "plenty of time" for MiLB and MLB to negotiate a new agreement. He acknowledged, though, that MLB's proposal is "pretty drastic."
"Our goal is to save minor league baseball in all 162 markets we currently have it," Lantz said. "That's our mindset going into negotiations and we'll see how it shakes out."
Lantz addressed two of the factors — facility quality and geography — that have been mentioned as reasons why the MLB wants to alter the minor league landscape.
While MLB has raised concerns about the state of some minor league facilities, Lantz noted that each minor league ballpark is evaluated every three years. An independent firm conducts an audit and examines everything from the clubhouses to the stadium lights.
"All of our clubs currently have been given a passing grade," Lantz explained. "They're allowed to host minor league games. I don't think the facilities are quite as bad as some people make it out to be."
If there are teams that need to upgrade facilities to meet MLB's demands, Lantz argued they should be given more time for renovations instead of eliminating their affiliations.
Lantz also believes there are alternatives to contraction to address the concerns about the geographic locations of some teams. He mentioned one example — the South Atlantic League — which has teams as far north as New Jersey and as far south as Georgia.
Minor League Baseball has realigned some leagues before and is open to additional adjustments.
"Some realignment would be good," Lantz said. "It's nothing we're foreign to."
If MLB's proposal is adopted, MiLB believes it will have a negative effect on cities that would no longer have teams and players who would have fewer opportunities to get their start in professional baseball.
For the cities, Lantz said, it would affect the quality of life.
"It's hard to imagine some of these towns without minor league baseball," he added.
For players, rookie-level and short-season leagues offer them an opportunity to "get used to the grind" of professional baseball, Lantz explained. Many of the players at the lowest levels of the minor league system are joining the professional ranks after high school or college.
There are several major league stars who got their start at the rookie or short-season level. Tim Locastro, an Auburn native, played two years for rookie-level and short-season Single-A teams at the beginning of his pro career. He's now an outfielder with MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLB's plan would replace the rookie and short-season leagues with a "Dream League" consisting of undrafted and unsigned players. The teams in the Dream League wouldn't be affiliated with big league clubs.
"We just don't see how that model is sustainable," Lantz said.