Miller, Jump successfully defend Junior Masters bowling titles

The 2022 Junior Masters bowling tournament champions were decided over the weekend.

In the boys tournament, Parker Miller (810) made history in the finals with the first 800 series, defeating Jack Sliwka (617).

In the girls bracket, Colleen Jump (669) topped younger sister Jenna Jump (595) in the championship.

With their victories, both Miller and Jump successfully repeat as champions.

Miller and Colleen Jump each earn a $100 scholarship for finishing in first place. Second-place finishers Sliwka and Jenna Jump were awarded $75. James Wilkes and Bethany Jump both won $50 for third place. Lucas McConnell and Marissa Capone took home $25 for fourth.

Prior to their championship bout on Sunday at Cedar House Lanes, Miller and Sliwka met on Saturday at King Ferry Bowling Center with an automatic berth to the finals on the line. Sliwka picked up a 692-571 victory, forcing Miller to retreat to the losers bracket. Miller defeated Wilkes 622-602 to ensure a rematch with Sliwka.

In the first round of the finals, Miller earned a 647-595 win over Sliwka to force a winner-take-all third match between the pair, which Miller prevailed in.

Colleen Jump, fresh off an appearance at the NYSPHSAA championships representing Union Springs/Port Byron and Section IV, continued her hot streak of play. As the No. 2 seed in the bracket, Colleen defeated sister Bethany 554-526 in the semifinals of the winners bracket. In the finals of the losers bracket, Jenna Jump slipped by Bethany by a single pin, 513-512, to earn a matchup against the oldest Jump sister.

In the finals, Colleen posted her best score of the three-weekend tournament with a 669 to capture a second straight championship.

