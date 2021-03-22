Miller, Jump win Junior Masters bowling tournaments

The latest champions of the Junior Masters bowling tournament have been crowned.

Parker Miller emerged as the boys tournament champion over Brody Ryan, while Colleen Jump slipped by Jamilyn Casbarro in the finals of the girls tournament.

Action for the third weekend began Saturday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. Miller punched his ticket to the finals by bowling a 548 in the winners bracket finals, sending his opponent Ryan to the losers bracket. But Ryan took down Tyler Kraushaar 582-573 in the finals of the losers bracket to set up a rematch with Miller for the championship.

Ultimately it was Miller that prevailed in Sunday's finals, as he picked up a 657-562 win. Ryan serves as the runner-up, Kraushaar took third and James Wilkes finished fourth.

The girls final between Jump and Casbarro was also a rematch. Casbarro defeated Jump 544-513 in the finals of the winners bracket on Saturday, forcing Jump to take the long road to the championship. Jump bounced back Sunday morning in the losers bracket finals, eliminating Marissa Capone 550-505.

Jump outscored Casbarro 596-505 in the first round of the finals, setting up a winner-take-all third match between the two adversaries. To decide the title, Jump bowled a 585 to defeat Casbarro's 562.