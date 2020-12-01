Minor league baseball in New York state — where each team currently stands

Joining the Brooklyn Cyclones in the Mid-Atlantic League will be another former New York-Penn League team, the Hudson Valley Renegades. Hudson Valley, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays since 1996, is partnering with the New York Yankees.

In announcing their new farm system structure on Nov. 7, the Yankees also revealed that their 22-year partnership with the Staten Island Yankees was over. Staten Island was previously the Yankees' short-season affiliate in the New York-Penn League, but is now left without a major league parent.

Staten Island released a statement shortly after the Yankees' announcement.

“The Staten Island Yankees made every effort to accommodate MLB and New York Yankees requirements, including securing a commitment from New York City for ballpark upgrades. However, MLB and the Yankees chose not to engage in any discussions with us. We were unaware of the final decision and learned about it by reading the statement on Yankees social media.

“(Our partnership) was planned and agreed-to in 1999 for the express purpose of hosting New York Yankees professional Minor League Baseball. We are shocked at the developments from this past weekend, and we believe what has happened to our organization is unacceptable," the statement read.