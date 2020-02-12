Miracle on ink: Eruzione's new book about '80 Olympics is a best-seller

LAKE PLACID — There were 10 minutes left in the game when U.S. hockey team captain Mike Eruzione shot what would become the deciding goal in a game that made history.

At first, he didn't realize what he'd done. In his new book about the legendary 1980 Olympic match between the U.S. and Soviet Union teams, "The Making of A Miracle," Eruzione describes what was going through his mind as he watched the final moments of the game tick by. The book was co-authored by New York Times reporter Neal Boudette. It was released Jan. 28 and debuted at number six on the Wall Street Journal's best-sellers list.

With two seconds left on the clock, the puck past the blue line, Eruzione and his teammates hopped the boards and ran out onto the ice. They went straight for goalie Jim Craig.

"I hugged one teammate after another," Eruzione wrote. "I found one guy, embraced, then turned to look for the next, embraced him, looked for another, and another, and another. At the far end of the ice, in the stands, my mother and father, my cousin, my high school football coach hugged and cried."

As the crowd roared, Eruzione remembers looking up and seeing the final 4-3 score on the scoreboard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}