At least one Arizona Diamondbacks observer believes Auburn native Tim Locastro will have a spot on the 2020 roster.
MLB.com writer Steve Gilbert shared his predictions for who will make the Diamondbacks' opening day roster. There are 26 roster spots and teams usually carry four or five outfielders.
Gilbert considers Locastro one of three outfielders who are "locks" to make the opening day roster.
"Locastro proved to be valuable off the bench," Gilbert wrote. "He has a knack for getting on base via the hit-by-pitch, and his speed makes him a threat on the bases. He brings a lot of energy, and can play all three outfield positions."
Locastro hit .250 and had a .356 on-base percentage in 91 games with the Diamondbacks last season. He was used primarily in a fourth outfielder's role. He started when another player was injured or someone had a day off. He also served as a defensive replacement and pinch-hitter.
Locastro also had a knack for clutch hitting. He had three walk-off hits to win games for the Diamondbacks. He had a game-winning RBI single in the final game of the season.
In an interview with The Citizen after the season, Locastro said it was a "special year."
"I was up in the big leagues a lot longer than I anticipated when this season started and I had an unbelievable time," Locastro said. "Our team was awesome, the coaches were awesome and the chemistry of the whole team was amazing."
The MLB.com story isn't the first hint that Locastro has a future in Arizona. The Arizona Republic interviewed Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen in October. Hazen, the newspaper reported, wants to assemble an offense "capable of creating runs in a variety of ways, including scratching across a run here or there on days when they're facing tough pitching."
Hazen is quoted as saying, "Guys that consistently get on base is number one." Locastro fits that description. He had the second-best on-base percentage on the team.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
