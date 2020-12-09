MLB extends invites to minor league affiliates; Auburn Doubledays not included

"We know it's going to be different than it was, and for some people that will be problematic," Dygert said last week. "It's a change, and it's opened up some other opportunities for us that we probably would've never explored with the minor league baseball that was here. We'll lose that, but there may be opportunities for even better things down the road."

According to The Athletic, MLB will send out Professional Development Licenses (PDL) to the 120 clubs it hopes to continue as traditional minor league affiliations. PDLs will last 10 years.

Several New York-Penn League teams released statements either Wednesday or in previous weeks as minor league news trickled out, expressing disappointment that professional baseball will not continue in their respective cities.

The Staten Island Yankees, member of New York-Penn League since 1999, plans to file a lawsuit against the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball for "false promises," accusing their former major league partner of "repeated assurances" that the affiliation would continue. According to Staten Island, "the loss of connection to the Yankees" makes it impossible to continue as a minor league organization, and the team is ceasing operations.