A Major League Baseball proposal would reconfigure the minor league system and eliminate 40 clubs, including the Auburn Doubledays.
Baseball America and the New York Times reported on the proposal, which is part of negotiations between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball. The professional baseball agreement between the two entities expires after the 2020 season.
The proposal has been described as preliminary, but would reduce the number of minor league teams from 160 to 120. It would be achieved by eliminating rookie and short-season baseball.
The Doubledays play in the short-season Single-A New York-Penn League. New York-Penn League teams would be affected by the proposal.
There would be other changes to the minor league structure, according to Baseball America. Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A leagues would be restructured and teams could change leads to provide greater geographic balance.
Some teams would change classifications. For example, a Triple-A club could become a Double-A or Single-A team. A Single-A team could be elevated to Double-A or Triple-A.
The New York Times reported the low-level leagues, such as the New York-Penn League, would be replaced with a "Dream League" featuring undrafted players. The teams would be owned by MLB and MiLB.
If the proposal is included in the final professional baseball agreement between MLB and MiLB, it wouldn't take effect until the 2021 season.
The plan could end more than six decades of professional baseball in Auburn. The Doubledays began play as the Auburn Yankees in 1958.
There has been speculation about the team's future due to changes to the New York-Penn League over the years. Some clubs that were based in upstate New York either folded or moved. Jamestown, a western New York city south of Buffalo, had a New York-Penn League team until 2014. The club moved to Morgantown, West Virginia.
Adam Winslow, general manager of the Auburn Doubledays, wasn't immediately available for comment.
If the proposal is adopted and it affects Auburn, it's possible there will still be a baseball team in the city.
For the cities that would lose minor league teams, Baseball America reported that Major League Baseball would work with them to ensure they have "baseball teams of some sort." However, the teams wouldn't be minor league clubs affiliated with MLB franchises.