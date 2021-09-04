Moravia beats Weedsport in first Cayuga Bowl on touchdown pass in final minute

WEEDSPORT — After struggling in its first year as an 8-man program last spring, Moravia is feeling far more comfortable in Year 2.

So comfortable that the Blue Devils were able to defeat a team that's been central New York's 8-man powerhouse for the last few years.

In the process, Moravia claimed Cayuga County bragging rights.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Landis connected with senior receiver Tacoma Lee for the winning touchdown with 21 seconds left, as Moravia came back to beat Weedsport 36-32 on Saturday at Weedsport High School.

By virtue of the last-minute victory, the Blue Devils can lay claim to the first ever Cayuga Bowl win, doing so against a Warriors team that hadn't lost since November 2018.

Speaking about Landis, coach Fred Ott said while he may be a sophomore, he doesn't play like it. That showed with a three-touchdown night that included a clutch drive to win the game.