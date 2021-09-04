Moravia beats Weedsport in first Cayuga Bowl on touchdown pass in final minute

WEEDSPORT — After struggling in its first year as an 8-man program last spring, Moravia is feeling far more comfortable in Year 2.
So comfortable that the Blue Devils were able to defeat a team that's been central New York's 8-man powerhouse for the last few years.
In the process, Moravia claimed Cayuga County bragging rights.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Landis connected with senior receiver Tacoma Lee for the winning touchdown with 21 seconds left, as Moravia came back to beat Weedsport 36-32 on Saturday at Weedsport High School.
By virtue of the last-minute victory, the Blue Devils can lay claim to the first ever Cayuga Bowl win, doing so against a Warriors team that hadn't lost since November 2018.
Speaking about Landis, coach Fred Ott said while he may be a sophomore, he doesn't play like it. That showed with a three-touchdown night that included a clutch drive to win the game.
"I can't say enough about him. It's amazing that he can throw the ball like that, plus he's our hardest runner," Ott said. "Every play on our last drive, we made those up as we were going. They were not in our playbook, but stuff we had to do based on the personnel that we had. Landis understands it enough that we were able to adjust. Him coming through the way he did was great."
While the teams traded scores for most of the night, Weedsport actually gained an early 16-0 advantage behind touchdowns from Troy Brown and Andrew Seward.
Learning last season that touchdowns can come in bunches in the often wide open 8-man game, Moravia didn't panic. The Blue Devils scored the next two touchdowns -- first a rushing score by Kyle Proper, then a pass from Landis to Lee -- to trim the Warriors' lead to 16-14 by halftime.
Then, on Moravia's first drive of the second half came its first lead. Freshman Riley Jones reached the end zone from 19 yards for a 22-16 advantage for the Blue Devils.
"Last year in our short season, we noticed that teams can score in a heartbeat. So we've talked about that since Day 1," Ott said. "It doesn't matter how many points you're down. It's just having faith in our guys and knowing we can get it done. Once we settled down, we were fine."
Back and forth the two teams went for the rest of the second half. First an answer from Seward on a 62-yard run for another Weedsport lead, then a touchdown pass from Landis to Jones to put Moravia back in the driver's seat, then a trip to the end zone for the Warriors' Parker McBride.
With McBride's score, the Warriors held a 32-30 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Then Weedsport's defense forced Moravia into a punt, and after a few plays faced a fourth-and-short at midfield.
A punt could've pinned Moravia deep in its own territory with less than two minutes to go, but instead Weedsport went for the kill shot -- and were stopped short by the Blue Devils' defense.
The turnover on downs gave Moravia quality field position near its own 45. After a few running plays, Landis found Lee on a pass down the right sideline that set the Blue Devils up at Weedsport's 9. Then, after a negative run and a false start, Landis and Lee hooked up again for the winning touchdown.
Weedsport advanced past midfield on the ensuing kick return and had a few seconds left to work with. However, with four seconds left and down to the final play of the game, a desperation heave to Moravia's goal line was intercepted by Jones to seal the win.
For Moravia, a win over a newly-established rival could be the boost as the program continues to build at a new classification.
"The biggest thing is understanding the personnel that we have and giving them time," Ott said. "I had four seniors, three sophomores and a freshman starting today, and they needed to step up, and I felt they did. Most of those kids played the whole game, so it shows how hard they've worked the last two weeks."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.