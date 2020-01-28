Moravia boys basketball's offense clicks on all cylinders in win over Union Springs

MORAVIA — When its offense is clicking on all cylinders, Moravia boys basketball is tough to stop.

The Blue Devils showed that against rival Union Springs in the teams' second meeting of the second Tuesday night. Moravia, which never trailed, took down Union Springs 86-68 at Moravia High School.

As a team, the Blue Devils were especially dangerous from distance, knocking down 10 3-pointers, all of which came before the fourth quarter.

"We played very well offensively tonight. It was probably one of our best games," Moravia coach Cory Langtry said. "We know we can put the ball in the hoop. Pretty much all eight of them can shoot. When you're knocking shots down, it also gets their energy up and gets them ready to play defense too."

Deegan Sovocool didn't hit a 3, but that didn't stop him from being Moravia's leading scorer. He finished with 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting, while also grabbing 15 rebounds. Sovocool was a load for Union Springs to handle all night.

"That's what Deegan does. He loves getting to the basket," Langtry said. "He can shoot the ball, but he'd much rather get to the rim and finish. He's a tough kid and another guy that puts in a ton of work and loves the game. He's what gets us going."