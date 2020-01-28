Moravia boys basketball's offense clicks on all cylinders in win over Union Springs

MORAVIA — When its offense is clicking on all cylinders, Moravia boys basketball is tough to stop.
The Blue Devils showed that against rival Union Springs in the teams' second meeting of the second Tuesday night. Moravia, which never trailed, took down Union Springs 86-68 at Moravia High School.
As a team, the Blue Devils were especially dangerous from distance, knocking down 10 3-pointers, all of which came before the fourth quarter.
"We played very well offensively tonight. It was probably one of our best games," Moravia coach Cory Langtry said. "We know we can put the ball in the hoop. Pretty much all eight of them can shoot. When you're knocking shots down, it also gets their energy up and gets them ready to play defense too."
Deegan Sovocool didn't hit a 3, but that didn't stop him from being Moravia's leading scorer. He finished with 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting, while also grabbing 15 rebounds. Sovocool was a load for Union Springs to handle all night.
"That's what Deegan does. He loves getting to the basket," Langtry said. "He can shoot the ball, but he'd much rather get to the rim and finish. He's a tough kid and another guy that puts in a ton of work and loves the game. He's what gets us going."
Also with a strong night for Moravia was Gavin Stayton, who scored 21 points with four 3s made. He also had four assists and three steals. Justin Pettit added 14 points with five rebounds and Ryan Robbins had 13.
All those contributions were needed, as the Blue Devils had to fend off a 38-point night from Union Springs sophomore guard Jose Reyes. Reyes made five 3s and scored 24 of the Wolves' 38 points in the second half as they tried to claw into it.
A special night for Reyes couldn't contain Moravia's offensive game, however. Aside from Reyes' scoring, Union Springs coach Dan Cerro received solid contributions from Hunter Martin (12 points) and Damon Brown (10 points), and he considered this game one of the Wolves' best offensive showings of the year.
Defensively, however, it was a struggle.
"I knew (Moravia) can get hot in this gym. I've watched them on tape," Cerro said. "Combined with them shooting the lights out, our defensive intensity just wasn't there to match a team like that. Offensively I thought we scored as well as we have all year ... we just couldn't get stops."
Early on, it was either teams' game. Though Union Springs never held a lead, the Wolves managed to stick with Moravia almost point for point in the first quarter, trailing by only four after eight minutes. The Blue Devils increased their lead to 12 by halftime, but it was still a reasonable deficit for Union Springs to make up.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, defensive stops eluded them in the second half just as they had in the first.
"Somehow we've got to find a way to get that energy," Cerro said. "We're just not quite there yet. It's not the end of the world, but we've gotta somehow lock it in."
With sectionals right around the corner, Moravia hopes its offensive momentum can carry on through to next month. The Blue Devils first will face another Cayuga County rival, Southern Cayuga, on Friday.
"If we can come out and play like we did tonight, I feel like we can compete with any team we'll see," Langtry said. "It's all about our energy and getting stops on the defensive end. If guys come out with that fire, we know we can compete."
Union Springs will try to make amends at home on Friday against Marathon.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.