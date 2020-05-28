Moravia football programs dropping to 8-man for 2020 season

"I've been asking a lot of questions to see what 8-man was about," Ott said. "From the tapes I've seen — some coaches lent me tapes to prepare for the upcoming season — it looks like football, it's just a little more wide open because there's less kids on the field. We're actually looking forward to that, the challenge of something new.

"One thing we really like about it is that you keep your identity. We get to keep being the Moravia Blue Devils. The combined teams are doing great things as well, don't get me wrong, but it's nice to keep your identity and play football."

While 8-man football in the United States has existed for decades, it has grown exponentially in New York in recent seasons — so much so that the NYSPHSAA had to make drastic changes to its classifications in an effort to protect Class D enrollments, because to many Class D schools were flipping to 8-man.

However, not all are in favor of 8-man's growing popularity. When Weedsport made the change in 2018, alumni and other community members voiced concerns to the school district and on The Citizen's Facebook page to Weedsport-football related stories. Many opined for combining with another school to keep 11-man football in favor of 8-man, while others voiced a simple preference for the traditional format.