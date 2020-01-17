Moravia girls basketball doomed by second quarter in loss to state-ranked Newfield

MORAVIA — Take away the second quarter, and Moravia girls basketball was step-for-step with one of Section IV's best teams, undefeated Newfield.
That second quarter, however, proved to be crucial.
The Blue Devils were defeated by the Trojans 52-33 Friday night at Moravia High School, mostly due to a scoreless second quarter by Moravia.
Only ahead by five after the first quarter, Newfield upped the ante in the second, holding Moravia scoreless while building a 37-11 lead at halftime.
Moravia rebounded in the second quarter, outscoring the Trojans 14-4, and continued to be competitive in the fourth, but going scoreless in the second proved an obstacle too large to overcome.
"It's just all the basics for us," Moravia coach John Crossgrove said. "When we're playing at our best, we're really good. We've just got to be able to maintain that level, or something close to it, and not have such highs and lows."
Kate Baylor was the lone Moravia player to reach double figures in scoring, finishing with 12. Eighth-grader Allie Kehoe was next with nine points, all of which came via 3s.
Midway through the season, Moravia is still searching for consistency, and a pair of reinforcements could make a difference. One is Kehoe, a recent call-up from junior varsity. The other is Angie Oliver, a veteran from last year's varsity team that only recently returned to the lineup.
"We're just starting to form again," Crossgrove said. "There's still things to figure out. I think we can come a long ways this season."
One issue Moravia will have to clean up is with turnovers. Against Newfield, which Crossgrove says has a tough half-court defense, passes by the Blue Devils were too often tipped away or picked off completely.
"That's just being consistent and trying to be aggressive, instead of being passive and looking to get rid of the ball," Crossgrove said.
Take away the second, and Moravia outscored Newfield 33-31. Even in a loss, there are positives that the Blue Devils can build on for the rest of the season.
"Just look at those times we played well," Crossgrove said. "We'll try to capture that consistently. That is without a doubt the key to our season. Tonight's game was a lot like the last few games."
Moravia is off until next Friday when the Blue Devils are scheduled to host Odessa-Montour.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.