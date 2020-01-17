Moravia girls basketball doomed by second quarter in loss to state-ranked Newfield

Midway through the season, Moravia is still searching for consistency, and a pair of reinforcements could make a difference. One is Kehoe, a recent call-up from junior varsity. The other is Angie Oliver, a veteran from last year's varsity team that only recently returned to the lineup.

"We're just starting to form again," Crossgrove said. "There's still things to figure out. I think we can come a long ways this season."

One issue Moravia will have to clean up is with turnovers. Against Newfield, which Crossgrove says has a tough half-court defense, passes by the Blue Devils were too often tipped away or picked off completely.

"That's just being consistent and trying to be aggressive, instead of being passive and looking to get rid of the ball," Crossgrove said.

Take away the second, and Moravia outscored Newfield 33-31. Even in a loss, there are positives that the Blue Devils can build on for the rest of the season.

"Just look at those times we played well," Crossgrove said. "We'll try to capture that consistently. That is without a doubt the key to our season. Tonight's game was a lot like the last few games."

Moravia is off until next Friday when the Blue Devils are scheduled to host Odessa-Montour.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0