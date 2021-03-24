Moravia girls soccer picks up first win under new coach against Southern Cayuga

"It's a mix of girls that have an idea of how to play but haven't tasted that success, and they're willing to make changes," Crossgrove said. "They want to be part of something good and see it go in a positive direction. I want to teach them how to be accountable and how to be confident, all traits that it takes to be a good athlete.

"I think they're really eating that up and enjoying taking that next step."

Like all teams playing during this condensed fall II season, the schedule is as difficult as any opponent. Moravia has already played four games in six days, dating back to its season opener Friday against Groton.

One of the challenges Crossgrove dealt with this season in girls basketball was the limited amount of practices. He estimated that the team only practiced 19 times during the season but played 11 games.

This soccer season will have a similar schedule, though for an inexperienced coach that might not be the worst thing.