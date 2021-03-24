Moravia girls soccer picks up first win under new coach against Southern Cayuga

POPLAR RIDGE — John Crossgrove joked that in the recruitment for him to coach this spring, he was told he'd be helping out with football.
He thought he'd be returning to the gridiron. Instead, for the first time, he's on the pitch.
Crossgrove and his Moravia girls soccer team picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Southern Cayuga 7-1. Touchdown, Blue Devils.
"I wasn't smart enough to catch on to what sport I was coaching," Crossgrove said. "It was about the group and me taking on a new challenge. An old dog needs to learn new tricks sometimes."
Moravia looked like a well-oiled machine. After receiving a fortuitous bounce that led to their first goal, the Blue Devils scored four more times in the first half to take a 5-0 advantage.
Two more goals followed in the second half. In the end, Lynnae Russell scored three goals, Maddie Raymond had two, and Hannah Dewitt and Tayden Johnson each scored once.
Circe Perez scored the lone goal for the Chiefs, ruining Moravia's shutout bid with less than two minutes to go.
While Moravia hasn't had much in the way of team success in recent years, Crossgrove was allured by the group's talent and potential. Experienced with coaching basketball, football and track and field, he believed the group didn't need so much direction in the way of Xs and Os, but how to play together and build chemistry.
"It's a mix of girls that have an idea of how to play but haven't tasted that success, and they're willing to make changes," Crossgrove said. "They want to be part of something good and see it go in a positive direction. I want to teach them how to be accountable and how to be confident, all traits that it takes to be a good athlete.
"I think they're really eating that up and enjoying taking that next step."
Like all teams playing during this condensed fall II season, the schedule is as difficult as any opponent. Moravia has already played four games in six days, dating back to its season opener Friday against Groton.
One of the challenges Crossgrove dealt with this season in girls basketball was the limited amount of practices. He estimated that the team only practiced 19 times during the season but played 11 games.
This soccer season will have a similar schedule, though for an inexperienced coach that might not be the worst thing.
"We haven't been outside that much, and all of a sudden you're playing on a full-length field instead of a gym. That's been tough," Crossgrove said. "In some ways it's good. For me, I'm trying to learn the game so I don't need a lot of practice time. I need them to get on the field and show me what's going on, and they've been very helpful in that regard."
Moravia (1-3) is off until next Wednesday when the Blue Devils host Groton. Southern Cayuga (0-3) is back at it Friday at Marathon.
