MORAVIA — Despite bouncing back after a rough first set, the Blue Devils couldn't get over the hump.
The Moravia volleyball team led for stretches of the second and third, but ultimately fell to Trumansburg 3-0 at Moravia High School Wednesday. The final set scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-23.
"We need to start out strong and not have our nerves get to us," Blue Devils coach Heather Justian said.
"Against Groton, we came out strong in that first set, and I thought that's how they were going to come out tonight," Justian added. "I don't know what happened."
One of Moravia's standouts was Kate Baylor, who used her height and athleticism to register seven kills, three aces and a block.
"She's just on it, and when she's in the air she sees where the ball needs to go," Justian said.
Maddy Kelly added seven kills, two aces and a block, while Alexa Nye finished with nine assists, an ace and a kill.
Moravia was plagued by miscues in the first set. The Blue Devils weren't able to get any points off their serves, and the Blue Raiders took the set 25-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Moravia regrouped and jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the second set. Trumansburg battled back to tie the score at 14-14 and ended on a 6-2 run to earn a 25-20 victory.
"Communication," Justian said of the difference in the second set. "In the first set, they stopped communicating. They started to do that in the second."
Despite being down 2-0, the Blue Devils showed resilience in the third.
Moravia went down early but tied the score at 6-6, and a seven point run gave the Blue Devils a 15-11 lead. Trumansburg evened the score at 22-22 to prompt a Moravia timeout, and took three of the final four points to complete the sweep.
"The girls went back out with a positive attitude and it showed when they played the third set," Justian said. "But that first set got us. If we played like we did in the third set, we would've been good."
Moravia (6-2) travels to Lansing on Tuesday. For Justian, it'll be good to have some time to work on stuff before facing the Bobcats.
"We've got some work to do," Justian said.