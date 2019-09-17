MORAVIA — Moravia was able to rally from early deficits multiple times for the victory.
The Blue Devils came from behind in the first two sets and held on for a win in the third, as the Moravia volleyball team topped Southern Cayuga 3-0 at Moravia High School Tuesday. The final set scores were 25-19, 25-21 and 26-24.
"We've been doing that all season, unfortunately," Blue Devils coach Heather Justian said with a smile. "They're used to starting low and coming back. I said 'You guys have got to stop doing this to me.'
"That's one thing: This team does not give up. They fight right until the end."
Moravia's Maddy Kelly recorded eight kills, seven aces and three blocks, while Alexa Nye had six assists and two aces. Liz Vivenzio finished with two kills and three aces.
While it might not show in the statistics, Justian believed Illeana Ramirez had a strong game for the Blue Devils.
"She stepped up and moved around to get the serve and she adjusted," Justian said. "She definitely stood out."
Southern Cayuga's Sandra Raymundo registered eight points, three aces and a pair of kills, while Emma Smith-Dennis added five points, four kills, three assists, two aces and a block. Brooke Walter had six points, six kills and two aces, and Dalilah De Coudres tallied six points and an ace.
"What I liked was when I looked at my stat sheet, every single player contributed a major point somewhere," Chiefs coach Anita Furness said. "It wasn't all just setters and kills. It was blocks and hits from other players. There were assists from other players besides our setters. It was a full team effort today."
You have free articles remaining.
The Chiefs took the first four points of the contest, but the Blue Devils were able to quickly overtake them and post a 25-19 win to take a 1-0 advantage.
Southern Cayuga again got off to a 4-0 lead again in the second frame, and after Moravia briefly went ahead, the Chiefs went on a five-point run to regain the lead. The Blue Devils tied the score at 20-20 and went on to win the set 25-21.
Moravia had a 10-1 run to take a commanding lead in the third set, but Southern Cayuga answered with seven straight points to tie the score. The teams traded points, but the Blue Devils tallied the last two to emerge with a 26-24 victory to complete the sweep.
Moravia is now 4-1 to start the year. Justian has been encouraged by what she has seen early in the season.
"The girls have been doing great," she said. "The teamwork is amazing. they've been really strong at the net and the serving has been good."
Despite the loss, Furness saw plenty of positive for the Chiefs.
"This is the best that we've played this season," Furness said. "Every game we grow, and that's what we're here to do. We're trying to keep our effort up and we're trying to keep our focus, positive attitude and aggressiveness every game."
Both teams return to action Thursday. Southern Cayuga welcomes Trumansburg, while Moravia travels to Whitney Point.
"They need to be on their game and stay strong," Justian said of her team. "If they're ready to receive and they're strong at the net, we'll be be fine."