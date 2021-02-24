Moravia's big fourth leads to win over Union Springs

MORAVIA — Locked in a battle for three quarters, Moravia's veterans stepped up in the fourth to provide some breathing room.

Seniors Justin Pettit and Ryan Robbins combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Blue Devils over rival Union Springs 60-52 Wednesday at Moravia High School.

Blue Devils 60 Wolves 52

Robbins also provided the go-ahead layup in the waning seconds of the third quarter giving Moravia the lead, which was never relinquished.

"It came down to, we made plays at the end when we needed to make plays," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said. "Springs was going on a run and we had to have an answer, and fortunately both Justin and Ryan made plays down the stretch."

The Blue Devils did briefly lead by double digits in the fourth quarter, but otherwise it was a closely contested game. In the second when Moravia led 20-19, Union Springs battled back to take one of its few leads of the game behind 3s from Ryan Bailey (team-high 20 points) and Jose Reyes.