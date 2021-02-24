Moravia's big fourth leads to win over Union Springs

MORAVIA — Locked in a battle for three quarters, Moravia's veterans stepped up in the fourth to provide some breathing room.
Seniors Justin Pettit and Ryan Robbins combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Blue Devils over rival Union Springs 60-52 Wednesday at Moravia High School.
Robbins also provided the go-ahead layup in the waning seconds of the third quarter giving Moravia the lead, which was never relinquished.
"It came down to, we made plays at the end when we needed to make plays," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said. "Springs was going on a run and we had to have an answer, and fortunately both Justin and Ryan made plays down the stretch."
The Blue Devils did briefly lead by double digits in the fourth quarter, but otherwise it was a closely contested game. In the second when Moravia led 20-19, Union Springs battled back to take one of its few leads of the game behind 3s from Ryan Bailey (team-high 20 points) and Jose Reyes.
At halftime, the score was tied at 25. A tie score at the end of the third seemed likely too, until Robbins picked off a Union Springs pass and ran the length of the court for a go-ahead layup as the end-of-quarter buzzer sounded, putting Moravia in front 38-36.
The most important sequence of the game, which also featured Robbins, happened midway through the fourth. The Blue Devils guard hit 3s on three straight possessions — one was called off due to a traveling violation — to build the lead to 10.
Then with Union Springs threatening, the Blue Devils grabbed consecutive offensive boards, eventually finding Pettit for the game-icing 3.
While neither team is overly large in terms of height, it was often Moravia that came down with the boards off the offensive glass.
"The hustle plays are (typical of us). You've got guys like Nick Johnson and Wyatt Nelson who are not gonna give up. (Josh Cespedes) also did a phenomenal job on the boards tonight," Mulvaney said. "It's a credit to those guys. (Pettit) makes the shot or (Robbins) makes the shot, but it's the guys who kept the possession alive."
Pettit finished with 24 points to lead all scorers, while Robbins ended up with 17.
Hunter Martin totaled 12 points for the Wolves and Damon Brown added 10.
For Mulvaney, the 2020-21 season signaled a call back the bench after a one-year absence. Mulvaney was the Blue Devils' coach for over a decade and led the program to the 2017 state championship, but stepped aside for the 2019-20 season when he accepted a new role as Moravia's athletic director.
Mulvaney cited the players as his primary reason for returning to the role, while still maintaining his athletic director responsibilities.
"I couldn't stay away, I love it," Mulvaney said. "The kids give me energy. Even during a full day of doing this or that, I love walking in the gym and having that group of kids around me. They give me my second wave of energy of the day. It's definitely been a joy to be back.
The two teams face off again Saturday at noon, this time at Union Springs High School.
