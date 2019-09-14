The scope of John Miller's photography has expanded over the years.
The Auburn native picked up a camera again to shoot his twin nieces participating in extra-curricular activities in 2006. Shortly after, he went on to photographing their entire teams. Soon it became almost any Auburn sport, and he frequents the sidelines at many Maroons events.
For Miller, it has nothing to do with money — he doesn't want a single penny — but about having fun and connecting with athletes, coaches and families.
"It's just something I really enjoy doing," Miller said. "In the summer when there's not as many sports, I'm bored really. ... It's not so much as taking the pictures as much as it is meeting the people and meeting the families, the parents and so forth.
"That's part of the whole thing really is the people you meet. It's more than the pictures."
Miller first picked up a camera as a teenager in high school. His parents loved to take photos on vacations, and soon he became the family's cameraman. Miller joked that anyone looking through old albums would've thought he disappeared from the family since he was always behind the lens.
"I started out when I was a teenager. ... I had a bedroom with a big walk-in closet, and with the aid of a friend of my father's, I converted it into a dark room," Miller said. "When I was a teenager I developed 35mm film and made prints and stuff like that. That was when I learned the basics of photography."
After graduating from East High School in 1957, Miller went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering from Trine University in northeast Indiana and worked in the field for various companies before retiring in 2003.
"The first couple years of retirement I spent like everyone else," Miller said. "I went to Florida in the winter and went to coffee shops and hung out with old people."
When his sister's twin daughters entered middle school in 2006 and started getting involved in sports and Vanguard, Miller decided to pick up the camera again. While it started with just his nieces, Miller quickly found joy in capturing other student-athletes.
"It started out as just taking pictures of them and I'd give the pictures to my sister on a CD or whatever. Then I said 'Well gee, there's a whole team of people, why not take pictures of the whole team?'" Miller said. "Then it just went on from there."
Miller started AuburnRunners.com, which has become a misnomer since he now captures many sports besides just cross country and track and field. The website makes it easy to go through Miller's Flickr albums and gives instructions on how to download the photos for personal use.
"I got to a point to where I was getting better and better and better equipment, and I got to the point where I decided to ... do other sports," Miller said. "So I showed up at an Auburn High basketball game, and that's where it started."
Miller, who has photographed a variety of sports since 2011, said he doesn't want any money for his work. If he got paid, it would feel like a job.
"I do it for the fun of it," Miller said. "I've had people go 'Oh you should charge for this' or 'You should sell your pictures.' My philosophy is that the pictures are the property of the people in them. ... I put on my website how you can download them. There's a lot of places where you can take them and get prints."
Miller has no intentions of stopping — or even slowing down — anytime soon.
"Why not?" Miller laughed. "Do you think 80 is old?"