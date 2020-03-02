Mosher, Hodson win Byrn's Jr. Masters bowling titles

Two local amateur bowlers were crowned with Byrn’s Jr. Masters titles over the weekend at Falcon Lanes.
In the boys final, Mathew Mosher defeated Mathew Fritz 690-633 on Sunday. Mosher advanced to the final through the winners bracket, defeating Parker Miller 724-617.
Fritz had a longer road, working through the losers bracket. He started off Saturday with a 665-617 win over James Wilkes. To advance to the title match, Fritz slipped by Michael Jesmer 640-621.
In the final standings, Mosher finished first, Fritz second, Miller third and Michael Jesmer fourth.
In the girls tournament, Kaylee Hodson won her fifth straight title, defeating Amber Pidlypchak 645-603 Sunday in the finals. To make it to the finals, Hodson also clipped by Pidlypchak 627-597 on Saturday. Dropping to the losers bracket, Pidlypchak topped Makayla Smith 604-524 in the finals.
Final results have Hodson in first, Pidlypchak in second, Smith in third and Colleen Jump in fourth.