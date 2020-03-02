Mosher, Hodson win Byrn's Jr. Masters bowling titles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fritz had a longer road, working through the losers bracket. He started off Saturday with a 665-617 win over James Wilkes. To advance to the title match, Fritz slipped by Michael Jesmer 640-621.

In the final standings, Mosher finished first, Fritz second, Miller third and Michael Jesmer fourth.

In the girls tournament, Kaylee Hodson won her fifth straight title, defeating Amber Pidlypchak 645-603 Sunday in the finals. To make it to the finals, Hodson also clipped by Pidlypchak 627-597 on Saturday. Dropping to the losers bracket, Pidlypchak topped Makayla Smith 604-524 in the finals.

Final results have Hodson in first, Pidlypchak in second, Smith in third and Colleen Jump in fourth.