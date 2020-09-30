NASCAR Cup Series returning to Watkins Glen in 2021

NASCAR has released its 2021 schedule, and the Cup Series will be returning to Watkins Glen International after a one-year absence.

Watkins Glen will host the Go Bowling at The Glen on Aug. 8, 2021, NASCAR announced Wednesday as part of its 2021 schedule release.

NASCAR was set to run at Watkins Glen’s road course Aug. 29, but decided in July to move that race to Daytona International Speedway’s road course because the Cup Series could not at that time accommodate New York state’s quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors.

“We are beyond excited and ready to welcome NASCAR back to Watkins Glen International and the beautiful Finger Lakes Region,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said in a news release. “Our dedicated team has worked hard over the past few months in making sure the competitors, teams and fans can safely enjoy our world-class facility for the future. I know our fans can’t wait for NASCAR to make its return to The Glen in what has become a summer tradition for over 30 years.”