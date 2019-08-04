Why Watkins Glen is so important comes down to two things for NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.
A three-time Daytona 500 winner and the 1999 Winston Cup Series champion, Jarrett believes a part is the history of the track and now how it brings in people from all over.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup’s Go Bowling at the Glen is Sunday at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.
"First and foremost, the history of this track is so important to so many forms of motorsports," Jarrett said in a phone interview Thursday. "This is a track in NASCAR that goes all the way back to the 50s or 60s. My dad and many others raced there. Now, if we move forward, it's become one of those destination places for the fans to go. They enjoy the racing and they enjoy the atmosphere, everything Watkins Glen and the surrounding area brings."
For Jarrett, road courses like Watkins Glen provide a unique challenge.
After picking up speed from the starting line, there’s a quick downshift in the first turn — some even go down to first gear — and then the interloop on the backstretch tests how technical drivers can be. Then it’s tricky to find the right tact to take in the last corner before crossing the finish line.
"This road course is nothing like Sonoma in any way, shape or form — or really any other road courses these guys have raced on," Jarrett said. "It's a real challenge with the speed and the technical aspects you have to have as a driver."
Not exactly known for his prowess at Watkins Glen, Jarrett recalled winning the pole in 2001. Although he never won at The Glen, he placed in the top 10 five times.
"I won the pole there and was leading the race, and was running extremely well right up until I spun out," Jarrett said with a laugh. "That part you can leave out. That was probably the highlight of my road racing."
Still, Jarrett enjoyed the challenge Watkins Glen provided.
"I loved racing there because every time there was something different," Jarrett said. "When you're on an oval, you can make lap after lap the same. That's tough to do at Watkins Glen. I loved that challenge."
Although he won’t be on the track racing — he retired in 2008 — Jarrett is a part of the NBC Sports broadcasting team this weekend.
"It looks like we have a good weekend. It looks like it'll be around 80 degrees and no rain in the forecast," Jarrett said.