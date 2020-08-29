Nate Kennedy: 4-H and Ducks Unlimited team up for conservation, youth

Before I was of legal age to hunt by myself, I often tagged along with my parents, grandfather and uncles. I think back to sitting in the rain on the edge of an Adirondack swamp, Daisy BB gun in hand, while my mom and dad crept ahead toward some wood ducks that were just out of range. If I think really hard, I can remember trailing behind my dad at age 5, in search of a buck my Uncle Jamie had taken but not yet recovered. I’ll never forget the pain of wet frozen feet nor the excitement of the group when the deer was found. I’m fortunate to have dozens of memories like this — too young to hunt but just old enough to go along for the adventure. I dreamed of the day when I could learn to hunt myself. And one fall, that day came.
It was the youth waterfowl season. Finally, I got to be in on the action! My Uncle Matt, an old pickup truck, muddy trails, duck boats and decoys. The whole nine yards. It was exciting! That first youth season and those first few ducks made me feel like part of the team. Though really, my hunting journey was just beginning.
These days I don’t waterfowl hunt as much as I should. Like many others, I am quick to choose the deer stand over the duck blind, an imbalance which I think needs correction. As we near September, we approach the 2020 waterfowl hunting season which, for me, means early season goose hunts and a whole lot of fun! It also means opportunities to get more young people outdoors, connecting with nature and learning about hunting, conservation and more.
As a 4-H youth development educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, I have the incredible privilege of facilitating and instructing several of our 4-H Shooting Sports programs. With the help of volunteers and support from the local sporting community, CCE staff and 4-H families, we offer programs in the air rifle, air pistol, archery, muzzleloader, shotgun and hunting and wildlife disciplines. It’s a ton of fun, and a great opportunity for youth to develop critical life skills, fundamental safety knowledge and conservation ethics.
This year, Seneca County 4-H Shooting Sports and Seneca Falls Ducks Unlimited have banded together in support of local youth in the outdoors. In an effort to connect 4-Hers with DU youth opportunities, youth hunt information, and waterfowl knowledge, we put together a Waterfowl Hunting, Conservation, & Shotgun Safety Series.
This three-part workshop series offers hands-on learning opportunities pertaining to DU, hunting, conservation and firearms safety, with no shortage of support from the community! Each participant is receiving a brand new duck call from Quaker Boy Game Calls, and will be entered to win a NYS Lifetime Hunting License sponsored by Seneca Meadows Inc., a strong supporter of the local DU chapter and outdoor education in Seneca County.
Last Sunday, we met at the Kuneytown Sportsmen’s Club for our first workshop. Seven young 4-Hers showed up excited and ready to learn! We began with a presentation from DU Western New York Regional Director Trevor Bentley. Trevor is a 4-H alum and avid waterfowl hunter, who shared his experience with the DU collegiate program, information about DU youth programs and the benefits of getting involved at a young age. Before long, we were led outside for a hunting dog demonstration with Trevor and his well-trained black lab, Zeus. Lastly, we built nesting boxes to enhance habitat for local ducks, and discussed the relationships between hunting and conservation.
This week, we return to Kuneytown for round two! After a few introductions, we’ll explore local waterfowl conservation efforts, hunting safety and hunter education with state Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Anthony Drahms. Officer Drahms will also discuss opportunities for the upcoming youth waterfowl and youth deer hunting seasons, and answer any questions that interested youth may have. We’re excited to introduce participants to their local conservation officer as an integral part of this program!
Additionally, Dr. Keith Tidball will join us for a special Ducks & Deception presentation. Dr. Tidball is the assistant director of CCE in the Department of Natural Resources, Cornell campus liaison for 4-H Shooting Sports, secretary of Kuneytown Sportsmen’s Club, first VP of the New York State Conservation Council, and a member of Seneca Falls Ducks Unlimited. He is also an avid hunter, angler and conservationist. Dr. Tidball’s workshop will instruct youth to use their new duck calls, and explore the use of decoys in waterfowl hunting. This hands-on presentation will equip participants with some of the tools needed for success in the field.
We’ll meet again on Sept. 6 at the MacDougall Sportsmen’s Club for our third and final workshop. This session will focus on the 4-H Shooting Sports' shotgun discipline, in which CCE Seneca’s nutrition issue leader, Mo Tidball, and I will instruct youth in the fundamentals of shotgun safety and shooting. The shotgun discipline is a great introduction to firearms, and will provide each participant with a safe and successful first shot experience, and an understanding of the firearms used in waterfowl hunting.
The 4-H Shooting Sports and Seneca Falls Ducks Unlimited Waterfowl Hunting, Conservation, & Shotgun Safety Series is off to a great start. Youth are excited to be with friends, learning about the great outdoor opportunities that the Finger Lakes region has to offer. I’m thrilled to be a part of this program, and proud to be a part of the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4-H Youth Development and Ducks Unlimited communities.
Since beginning to work in the Finger Lakes, one of the most incredible things I have experienced has been the outpouring of support for youth programs from the sporting community. The hunters, anglers, trappers and conservationists in this area are second to none when it comes to their desire to lend a hand in mentorship, instruction and support. Member clubs from the Seneca County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs are crucial to each and every one of our 4-H Shooting Sports programs, and the partnership and support of those like Ducks Unlimited, Seneca Meadows Inc., DEC, MidwayUSA and many others make it possible for youth to learn new things, explore the outdoors, and experience all that life has to offer.
If you’re able to take a young person on their first hunt, or bring along a new hunter on a trip for early season geese, please do. Volunteer with your local 4-H program, or get involved with a conservation organization like Ducks Unlimited. These experiences can provide you and those around you with a lifetime of friendships and memories!
Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears the final Sunday of the month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!