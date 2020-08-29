Nate Kennedy: 4-H and Ducks Unlimited team up for conservation, youth

Before I was of legal age to hunt by myself, I often tagged along with my parents, grandfather and uncles. I think back to sitting in the rain on the edge of an Adirondack swamp, Daisy BB gun in hand, while my mom and dad crept ahead toward some wood ducks that were just out of range. If I think really hard, I can remember trailing behind my dad at age 5, in search of a buck my Uncle Jamie had taken but not yet recovered. I’ll never forget the pain of wet frozen feet nor the excitement of the group when the deer was found. I’m fortunate to have dozens of memories like this — too young to hunt but just old enough to go along for the adventure. I dreamed of the day when I could learn to hunt myself. And one fall, that day came.