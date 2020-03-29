Nate Kennedy: Fishing is made for social distancing

Once while in college, I tagged along with a close friend for opening day. He grew up in the trout camp! We spent the day exploring central New York, he with a fly rod and I with traditional spinning equipment. We drove and hiked and fished and drove and hiked and fished some more. It really reminded me of those earlier trips with my dad.

Fishing small streams was a new thing for me altogether, and I landed more trees than trout. I fell in love with the aspect of being in close quarters with the fish, targeting small pools of water hidden in the woods. It took some time for me to get the hang of it, but eventually it happened. I caught one — a nice-looking brown trout from a small Finger Lakes tributary in the middle of nowhere. It was beautiful!

Trout season opens every year on April 1. This year will be no different. In the time since that first fish I have made a small habit out of chasing stream trout in the spring. Living in New York, you are missing out if you do not trout fish at least once or twice a year. From the Catskills to the Adirondacks to central New York, across the Finger Lakes and Great Lakes, our state is loaded with trout fishing opportunities! Stocking efforts can be tracked through the DEC website, and rest assured there are trout to be caught!

So go! Give it a try. If you grew up in the perch camp, try trout fishing this spring. If you are a diehard trout bum, go for perch. If you are new to all of this, fear not! These endeavors are relatively easy to try, and the “how-to” information for both is abundant. They are delicious, plentiful fish that have deep roots and long histories in our state. Get outside, enjoy the fresh air and go fishing this April!

Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds an master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears the final Sunday of the month.

