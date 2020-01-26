Nate Kennedy: Get some fresh winter air with ice fishing, small-game hunting

When I was a kid, my dad and I would jump in the truck and drive all over the North Country. We would hunt ruffed grouse, cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hare. Sometimes we would even get something! Mostly we would drive around, stopping along the way for snacks and soda, and enjoying the time spent with one another. Still today we will make those trips in the winter months. Now we do more hunting and somewhat less snacking, but we still have a blast! It is one kind of hunting that never feels pressured — always fun and laid back.

Ice fishing and small-game hunting are exciting and accessible. In any corner of our state, a person can find solid opportunities for both!

Ice fishing

New York provides some really outstanding ice fishing. The majority of folks focus their efforts on northern pike and panfish, but a great variety of fish can be caught through the ice. Northern pike, pickerel, muskies and others are primarily caught on tip-ups using large live minnows. This is the classic image of ice fishing. Sitting, waiting and keeping watch of the tip-ups. Watching the flag go up. Running out and hoping to feel a fish on the other end of the line. I cannot wait!