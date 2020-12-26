Nate Kennedy: Help NY with deer management plan

The portion on Chronic Wasting Disease prevention through the prohibition of cervid biofluid products (deer urine, etc.) is also important. This issue is again complex, and will draw public comments from both sides of the line. We currently do not have CWD in NY. That said, we don’t want it either! There are people who stem their livelihoods from producing and selling cervid biofluid products, and others who have found it to be a successful part of their hunting strategy. Others note that it could potentially be a hazard in the spread of CWD and therefore should be prohibited.

The goals are very supportive of new hunters and abundant opportunity, while also encouraging voluntary antler restrictions for hunters that wish to see and take larger antlered deer. Many hunters choose to pass on smaller bucks and take their chances at a larger, more mature deer, and New York State bucks are growing larger because of it! In the past, NYS has issued mandatory antler point restrictions, with pushback in public opinion. Again, different hunters have different goals. That said, the results show that choosing to practice Quality Deer Management can be very effective, and once you start to see success, it can lead your neighbors, and their neighbors to do the same. Passing smaller bucks is great for the health of deer herds, and can add another challenge and point of excitement to the practice of deer hunting. However, if your time in the woods, experience, or opportunity is limited, it’s a wonderful thing to put a deer in the freezer and have success in the field, no matter what size the deer is.