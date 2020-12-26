Nate Kennedy: Help NY with deer management plan

Another deer season has come and gone, and the holidays are upon us! This time of year typically makes way for friends and family, though this year may be a bit different for you and yours. For me, it’s family for the holidays and then back to the Finger Lakes to enjoy the last few days of the late waterfowl season!
In a recent conversation with some of my oldest friends, we shared photos and stories from the 2020 deer season. It was a good one for us overall! Nearly everyone in the group had some success, and was at least able to put meat in the freezer and spend time in the woods. Eventually, the discussion came to the Draft 2021-2030 Management Plan for White-tailed Deer in New York state.
My takeaway from our long conversation was that nuance and perspective were never more important! Two hunters will likely never have the exact same outlook on all aspects of hunting, or wildlife management for that matter. Take this crew; seven or eight guys from the same area, who come from all walks of life. All solid hunters, who hunt in similar styles and locations. A few of them remarked that they’d like to see shorter rifle seasons and mandatory antler point restrictions, while others would prefer a redesigning of certain Wildlife Management Unit boundaries, and changes to the Doe Management Permit system. Yet others just want to safeguard the opportunity to get out and put a deer or two in the freezer, no matter if it’s a small buck, a doe, or a large mature deer.
The point is, different hunters have different goals, and they're all valid and important. Thus, these hunters will inherently have different perspectives on wildlife management. These opinions should be voiced, heard, and considered! Ultimately, our system is designed to develop and change based on sound science rather than public opinion, BUT our wildlife managers do request, accept, and take into consideration public input, and it’s a crucial and vital part of the way things work.
The NYSDEC is accepting public comments on the Draft Management Plan for White-tailed Deer in New York State 2021-2030 until Dec. 28. Give it a read, assess the changes, and let the DEC know what you think.
What is the deer management plan? The DEC states that its mission is two-fold:
1. to outline the components of New York’s deer management program in a single document, allowing for public review, comment, and understanding, which are important elements as DEC seeks to manage deer in the public interest.
2. to provide strategic direction for deer management in New York over the next ten years.
The document outlines and details the DEC's continued commitment to six goals that “encompass the priorities for deer management and the values and issues expressed by the public”. The goals include:
1. manage deer populations at levels that are appropriate for human and ecological concerns.
2. promote the benefits of deer hunting and enhance its usefulness as a management tool in New York.
3. reduce the negative impacts caused by deer.
4. foster understanding and communication about deer ecology, management, economic aspects, and recreational opportunities while enhancing DEC’s understanding of the public’s interest.
5. manage deer to promote healthy and sustainable forests and enhance habitat conservation efforts to benefit deer and other species.
6. ensure that the necessary resources are available to support the proper management of white-tailed deer in New York.
These goals are broad and positive, and the draft document details each one thoroughly, while introducing various potential management tools used to address each one. The entire document cannot be written out here, but a few noteworthy sections warrant attention.
The section that outlines population management strategies, like Doe Management Permits, muzzleloader season regulations, etc. is well worth a read. This category is complicated, nuanced, and typically commands a great deal of variety in public opinion. Therefore its particularly important to read thoroughly and provide your input when given the opportunity.
The portion on Chronic Wasting Disease prevention through the prohibition of cervid biofluid products (deer urine, etc.) is also important. This issue is again complex, and will draw public comments from both sides of the line. We currently do not have CWD in NY. That said, we don’t want it either! There are people who stem their livelihoods from producing and selling cervid biofluid products, and others who have found it to be a successful part of their hunting strategy. Others note that it could potentially be a hazard in the spread of CWD and therefore should be prohibited.
The goals are very supportive of new hunters and abundant opportunity, while also encouraging voluntary antler restrictions for hunters that wish to see and take larger antlered deer. Many hunters choose to pass on smaller bucks and take their chances at a larger, more mature deer, and New York State bucks are growing larger because of it! In the past, NYS has issued mandatory antler point restrictions, with pushback in public opinion. Again, different hunters have different goals. That said, the results show that choosing to practice Quality Deer Management can be very effective, and once you start to see success, it can lead your neighbors, and their neighbors to do the same. Passing smaller bucks is great for the health of deer herds, and can add another challenge and point of excitement to the practice of deer hunting. However, if your time in the woods, experience, or opportunity is limited, it’s a wonderful thing to put a deer in the freezer and have success in the field, no matter what size the deer is.
One other section of particular interest is the push to extend daily deer hunting hours to 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset. Currently, NYS has the most restrictive legal shooting times in the nation, using sunrise and sunset to dictate legal shooting and cutting out the dawn and dusk times when deer are most active. The document states that, “46 of 50 states allow deer hunting until some period (mostly ½ hour) after sunset. Ambient light conditions typically extend 30 minutes or more beyond the technical sunrise and sunset, and other states report similarly positive safety experiences of hunters and non-hunters during these periods as during full daylight hours.” Personally, I would love to see this change occur.
The draft contains sections addressing other noteworthy issues such as the use of non-lead ammunition, additions and changes to the current season dates and regulations, reduction of deer-human conflict, the impacts of urban deer, increasing public awareness and inclusion, and much much more. So much of this plan involves management based upon harvest reporting data. Thus, I cannot stress enough the importance of reporting your deer harvests.
Please give the Draft Management Plan for White-tailed Deer in New York State 2021-2030 a read through if you are at all interested in deer hunting or wildlife management in NYS. If you have any input, take the opportunity to provide it to the NYSDEC with a quick email to wildlife@dec.ny.gov using “Deer Plan” in the subject line. They’ll read it, review it, and take it into consideration when making final decisions. This is a great chance to get involved in the process and do your part for our hunting heritage, our deer, and the landscapes that we all enjoy!
There is still time to take advantage of the late waterfowl seasons, or do some fur trapping as we patiently wait for the lakes and rivers to freeze for ice fishing, and look forward to winter small-game hunting with family and friends. Remember to be safe and have fun. Happy New Year!
Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears the final Sunday of the month.