Nate Kennedy: May is for turkey hunting, foraging and fishing

Spring turkey season in New York runs the entire month of May, plus the weekend prior for youth hunters. It’s a perfect introduction for the next generation, as encountering a gobbling turkey is about as fun as it gets for a hunter of any age.

(This year, interested participants can complete the NYS Hunter Safety Course online by visiting www.hunter-ed.com/newyork.)

Many hunters, myself included, hope to find a “roosted” turkey in a tree, and call him into shooting range shortly after he flies down at daybreak. It is a common goal to try and get your turkey before he finds hens and no longer shows interest in all that fancy calling you've been practicing. In high school, my friends and I would meet at 4 a.m. to turkey hunt together, and did our best to be cleaned up and in class before the bell rang. That said, some of the most fun hunts I have been on included hunting birds in the late morning, before the clock runs out at noon.

The law requires turkey hunting in New York to cease by noon each day. This is considered by some as a hindrance or point of controversy, and by others as a successful wildlife management tool. I will choose to see it as an opportunity to transition into the day’s next adventure ...

Wild leek foraging