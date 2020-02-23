Nate Kennedy: New York conservation communities work hard

Many of the conservation organizations born in this era are still around today, from your local sportsmen’s club to larger organizations. These groups are celebrated for their successes in reviving species’ that had become severely threatened, recruiting masses of hunters, trappers, and anglers, and keeping the American hunting heritage alive over the years. The beauty of conservation organizations and their respective conservation communities is that they are dynamic, rooted in history and full of opportunity and potential. Be it a small, local conservation club, a state chapter, a national group or a virtual community, there are great opportunities to get involved, have fun and do your part.

Conservation in the Finger Lakes

I never had the pleasure of meeting Wayne Brewer, who wrote this column for years. I wish I could have sat with him and asked him about his long career in conservation. Though I never got the chance to meet him in person, I have got to know his legacy over the last year or so. The impact of his presence in the Finger Lakes is palpable. I think he would be proud of his home county, and the great conservation communities that it has to offer. The Seneca County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, which is comprised of local sportsmen's clubs, rod and gun clubs, and various conservation organizations, is a terrific example of conservation and advocacy at work. Similarly, the Finger Lakes Conservation Council, Montezuma Audubon Center, Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, local Ducks Unlimited and National Wild Turkey Federation chapters, various nature centers, local fish and game clubs, countless nonprofit organizations and more provide great opportunities to join a conservation community in the Finger Lakes. The local level is where it all begins, but it only goes on from there!