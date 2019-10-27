When you think of deer season in New York, what comes to mind? Is it a family deer camp? Your uncle's farm? A familiar hotel south of the Finger Lakes? It could be any number of things. Over the years, New Yorkers have built deer hunting traditions from the southern Catskills to the North Country and all in between.
In the overall hunting conversation, our state often gets a second or third tier classification, for one reason or another playing second fiddle to the “Big Buck” states like Iowa, Ohio and others. Folks know that we have some large deer and a lot of hunters, but what they ought to know is that New York offers a unique variety of hunting experiences.
By variety, I mean the style and setting of it all. From back country hunts, to farm fields and food plots, to suburban state lands. You can have it all in New York, and that’s pretty great if you ask me.
I am fascinated with the abundance of deer hunting opportunities in New York state, and I have been fortunate over the last few years to give many of them a try. Is there one that you are more familiar with? Or, perhaps a few that you’d like to experience?
The big woods
Though “big woods” deer hunting can be found throughout the state, it is central to the Adirondack Mountains. Big woods hunting usually involves large and often roadless tracts of land, mixed hard and softwood forests, and minimal logging. Old growth forests, traditional deer camps and tracking deer in the snow are just a few of the classic themes in the big woods of New York. While the deer numbers are not high in these areas, they can hold large, mature, mysterious bucks. That, combined with the potential for early snow in higher elevations, proximity to large sections of public land, and decades of rich tradition, makes big woods hunting hard to beat.
The Southern Tier
Growing up the Southern Tier was akin to Disneyland, in that some people went there every year to have a great time, and I wasn’t one of them. The Southern Tier, encompassing a large area of the state south of Syracuse and mostly west of I81 (Forgive me here - I know your boundaries likely differ), was generally used to describe anywhere in the Southern Zone. Up north, we’d be halfway through rifle season when suddenly everyone would pack up and head south for a weekend, often returning with a year's supply of meat and a half dozen stories that compared opening day to the Wild West in a John Wayne movie. Still today, hunters rent cabins and hotel rooms from Cortland to Corning to Kill Buck, and make small vacations out of their Southern Tier trips. They return year after year to the same bars, restaurants and hunting grounds. With the incredible opportunities for high deer densities and large bucks in this part of the state, I can't blame them one bit!
Public land
Here’s one that we often take for granted. The public land deer hunting in New York state is really something. Access to hunting ground is often seen as a barrier to entry for individuals who want to hunt. But in New York, it’s just about everywhere. Sure there are other hunters out there with you, but if you are safe and strategic, public land hunting can really pay off. The Adirondack and Catskill parks are home to millions of acres of huntable public land. Additionally, every part of New York has nearby wildlife management areas, county reforestation land, and other places open to public hunting. The state Department of Environmental Conservation website, county tax maps and online resources like OnX Maps are a great place to start finding public land to hunt. It’s incredibly abundant and fun, and offers great hunting!
The family farm, back 40, or hunting lease
For those fortunate enough to have a family farm, woodlot, backyard, or leased hunting property, New York provides yet another classic and fulfilling style of deer hunting. Here, folks can plant food, utilize trail cameras, manage timber and cultivate deer habitat. It is the goal for many hunters to have their own piece of ground some day, but it is just one of the many great opportunities found in New York state.
Give these a try! Take a backpack hunting trip into a large wilderness area in the Adirondacks or Catskills. If possible, lease a small woodlot or a field or two to manage for deer and turkeys. Ask for permission on a family farm or a neighbor’s property. Find some local public land, or a hunting club. Plant food plots, build a family hunting camp, or convoy down to a small town hotel for opening weekend of the Southern Zone season. Do what you can. Whatever opportunities you choose to take advantage of are sure to be great! New York state is not often recognized for its deer hunting in the larger arena, but I think it has a lot to offer!