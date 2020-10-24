Nate Kennedy: October hunting with family and friends

We’ve always been the “winging it” type when it comes to small game hunting. We often throw our gear and a couple of shotguns in the truck and take off without much of a plan. This trip was no different. We headed out to a piece of public land that we have always grouse and rabbit hunted, and tried to find some water access where there were no other hunters.

After trying a few different trailheads and parking lots we found a place to hunt. I put out five old mallard decoys and we did our best to blend into the cattails. We talked and laughed, took photos, and just enjoyed the time together. That’s what it’s all about!

As the sun sank lower in the sky, a flock of small, fast ducks flew down over the treeline and buzzed over our heads. We were able to get a couple of shots off, and watched one of the birds go down in the field behind us. Mission accomplished! We were officially duck hunters. It took some time, but Dad recovered the duck. A green-winged teal! He says I got it but I’m not so sure that it wasn’t a team effort. We drove home with big smiles and another memory.

Try it!