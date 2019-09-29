Autumn. It’s here! A lot of us wait all year for this. The leaves are just starting to change here in the Finger Lakes. Up north, they are already nearing their peak. September goose hunters have had their fun, and late summer anglers have had fair weather. Summer has officially bid us goodbye. Welcome to the fall!
Do you spend your fall season hunting? If so, with whom? I spend most of each deer season with family. My father, mother, aunts, uncles, grandfather and cousins gather most weekends at our hunting camp in the northwestern Adirondacks. Hunting is a “family thing” for us, and for a great deal of folks like us.
A fair amount of hunters in the United States, myself included, came to hunt without ever really making a conscious decision to do so. “It was just something we did” is a commonly heard phrase among lifelong hunters and anglers when discussing how they chose to learn about and participate in hunting, fishing, trapping, etc. So what about the others? The fact is, a lot of outdoorsmen and women do not grow up with direct exposure to the activities we consider second nature. Many come to this lifestyle from the food perspective, the outdoor recreation community, college friends and other avenues. It’s a great thing! However you came to hunt, fish or whatever you do in the great outdoors is just as important as the family traditions that brought me into the fold.
That said, I do feel it is our responsibility to understand this fact, and to try and do our part to expose others to our way of life. Specifically, people who may otherwise never have an interaction with hunting or fishing, or an opportunity or invitation to participate. Are you a hunter or angler? Great — you can help!
The first step is simply to share. Share knowledge, meat, stories and photos. Share hunts and fishing trips. At the risk of sounding a bit corny, I will say that hunting and fishing have probably saved my life. At the very least, they have made it truly great. Why would I keep that all to myself?
Next, become a mentor. Mentoring is a big deal in the hunting and fishing world. No matter if you started at age 5 or age 55, you most likely had a mentor. There are a variety of ways you can mentor new hunters and anglers. You could become a hunter education instructor, take out a younger family member or child of a friend, volunteer to help out at an organized youth hunt or kids fishing event, or invite along a friend or coworker who has never been before.
Fortunately, many conservation groups, educational institutions, and state and federal wildlife agencies are continually improving mentoring and education programs. These provide a wonderful way for folks to get involved, as well as for people to get their feet wet in hunting and fishing if they so choose.
One spectacular example of this is the Field to Fork program offered by the Quality Deer Management Association. Field to Fork a food-focused hunter recruitment program for adults that come from non-hunting backgrounds. It was first piloted in Athens, Georgia, in 2016, and has since grown a great deal!
Moira Tidball, nutrition issue leader with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, founder of The Wild Harvest Table and QDMA Field to Fork volunteer, has had only good things to say about the program. She explained that Field to Fork provides hunter education along with additional insights pertaining to food, ethics and conservation.
Tidball states that what separates Field to Fork from other hunter education programs, is that its participants are recruited from a farmers market, and they have an interest in hunting but no previous experience. Last year, the Rochester-area branch of the QDMA had a 100% success rate with five participants completing the program. From harvesting their first deer, to butchering and processing, to sharing meat and hunting stories together afterward. This mentored hunting experience is top shelf.
When asked what the most impactful parts of this experience were from the mentor’s perspective, Tidball replied “I was so happy to be able to mentor a mother who had two young kids at home and wanted to provide the family with some healthy, tasty meat!” She elaborated that the participant became totally immersed in the experience of being in the woods, as many hunters can relate to. Together, they overcame cold weather and unsuccessful hunts until the participant eventually took her first deer. “We created a community of new hunters, who were excited and hopefully can keep opening up the hunting community to new demographics of hunters that will carry on the traditions of being outside and connected to the land and the wildlife that can help sustain us.”
The QDMA Field to Fork program is available across the nation, as are branches of their organization. Mentoring in programs like this is the key to successfully sharing our way of life as hunters and anglers, and a pathway to provide the opportunities that we have had to those around us.
We are all guilty of not always doing our part. I hope to change that in my own life, and I hope this serves as a reminder for you to do so as well. If nothing else, whether you are a seasoned hunter or angler, or someone looking to give it a try, join a conservation group! Your membership and participation in organizations like those listed below ensure the future of hunting, fishing, trapping, and shooting sports, as well as the future of wildlife conservation in North America and elsewhere. Get involved when and where you can, and share your love for the great outdoors!
National conservation groups and/or their local chapters:
• Quality Deer Management Association
• National Wild Turkey Federation
• Ducks Unlimited
• Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
• Whitetails Unlimited
• Pheasants Forever
• Trout Unlimited
• Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership
● High school trap teams
● 4-H Shooting Sports
● New York State Conservation Council
● Finger Lakes Conservation Council
● Local Sportsmen’s Clubs & Rod & Gun Clubs
● County Sportsmen’s Club Federation