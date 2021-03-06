Nate Kennedy: Shed hunting and the first annual Shed Fest

“To me shed hunting was always just a fad or hip thing to do. Last spring that all changed. With time on my hands, I would put my son in the backpack or sneak out alone for a couple hours at a time to see what the fuss was all about. Walking the woods during the late winter taught me so much about how deer move through a property and where their activity was most concentrated. Come the fall, all of that intel came to good use as I was able to be very effective in my visits to these hunting spots, all because I was confident in how the deer were moving throughout the landscape. Get some exercise, learn your hunting ground, and hopefully get some nice bone for the mantle!”