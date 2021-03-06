Nate Kennedy: Shed hunting and the first annual Shed Fest

Welcome to the dead of winter! Ice fishing, rabbit hunting, snowshoeing, house chores, napping ... what are you up to this time of year? Perhaps, like many people, you spend your February and March just waiting on the spring time, waiting on the thaw.
Winter is still very much upon us. But, as we inch our way toward the spring, it brings a multitude of outdoor pursuits to mind and allows us to begin our preparations. New York has a whole lot to offer in the early spring. I personally look forward to targeting yellow perch and crappie after ice-out, chasing stream trout for a bit, and maybe even venturing out on my first ever snow goose hunt. Additionally, I hope to put some time in now to prepare for my 2021 deer season. This spring I’ll make an effort to work on treestand placement, hunting blinds, habitat improvement, firewood for deer camp, archery practice, and ... shed hunting!
I can vividly remember the first shed antler I ever found. My dad and I were walking a fence line behind our house, not deliberately looking for sheds, but exploring the late-winter woods to check for deer sign and get some fresh air. I remember the moment my eyes met the antler; it was sticking up out of the moss, in the middle of a thick stand of cedar trees. In the North Country it’s tough to even see a buck some years during the deer season. Therefore, finding a shed is no different, they aren't all that common. We were stoked! Dad and I put that antler on a shelf in our living room, to revel in the mystery of that buck, and to inspire us, in anticipation for the coming deer season.
Now, when I was younger I didn't really know about shed antlers. The fact that deer drop their antlers every winter and grow them again each summer was news to me, and it took me even longer to find out that many people actually enjoy searching for and finding these discarded pieces of whitetail headgear. I knew my chances of finding lots and lots of deer sheds up north were slim, but man oh man was I excited to find that first one! A beautiful five-point side, larger than any buck I’d ever seen on the hoof. It was great to know that a big buck was living 100 yards from our back porch, and that we now had a new level of excitement for the months to come.
This season, a fun bunch of hunters from western New York are offering an incredible opportunity to get into the woods, try your hand at shed hunting, and make some exciting conservation impacts as well!
The first annual Shed Fest, by Pertnear Outdoors, is a contest and fundraiser with some heavy-hitting partners, prizes and more. To enter, visit www.pertnearoutdoors.com, read the rules and regulations, and jump in on the fun before the registration deadline of April 1!
The entry fee of $30 yields a one-year membership to the National Deer Association (formerly QDMA). That’s a whole lot of conservation support and new members headed toward an incredible organization! All participants will also receive a sweet Shed Fest T-shirt and a shot at some great prizes.
Once you enter, the how-to is easy:
When: Feb. 12-April 30, with registration closing April 1.
Where: Anywhere in the USA.
What: Whitetail, blacktail and/or mule deer antler sheds.
How: First, find a deer shed. Next, post a picture on Facebook or Instagram, tag @pertnearoutdoors and #shedfest21. If you don't have a social media account, you can email the picture to pertnearoutdoors@gmail.com.
If you have already found sheds this year, just share and tag the same way and they will count towards the contest. All sheds and “dead heads” (deer skull and antlers) must be from 2021.
At the end of the contest, Pertnear Outdoors will select the best applicant for each category with a panel of nine judges. The categories include Best Match Set (both antlers from the same deer), Best Side and Best “Dead Head.” Be sure to consult your state regulations in reference to shed hunting, and follow all rules accordingly.
Shed hunting is a great way to get outside in the early spring, get a better handle on your hunting ground, and get excited about the seasons ahead! Shed Fest offers encouragement to do that and more, all while supporting the National Deer Association and Pertnear Outdoors!
Pertnear Outdoors is a group of avid outdoorsmen from western New York and the Finger Lakes, hosts of "The Log Talk Podcast," and a great bunch of guys! I asked Pertnear’s Billy Harvey why he shed hunts, and why others should give it a try:
“To me shed hunting was always just a fad or hip thing to do. Last spring that all changed. With time on my hands, I would put my son in the backpack or sneak out alone for a couple hours at a time to see what the fuss was all about. Walking the woods during the late winter taught me so much about how deer move through a property and where their activity was most concentrated. Come the fall, all of that intel came to good use as I was able to be very effective in my visits to these hunting spots, all because I was confident in how the deer were moving throughout the landscape. Get some exercise, learn your hunting ground, and hopefully get some nice bone for the mantle!”
Mark Kenyon, host of the "Wired To Hunt" podcast and deer hunting madman, wrote recently, “Shed hunting is a dang good time.” Kenyon’s article goes on to say that deer sheds give him important pieces of the hunting puzzle, like proof of survival, proof of location and proof of health. He concludes with the advice, “Next time you’re out shed hunting, don’t just toss those antlers into your backpack and forget about them. Take the time to consider what lessons they can impart. You’ll be a better deer hunter for it.”
So I implore you, people. Check out Pertnear Outdoors and the first annual Shed Fest, support the NDA, get outside, and give shed hunting a try for yourself this spring!
