Nate Kennedy: The bass will be biting in the Finger Lakes

The recent heat wave brought feelings of summer, warmer water temperatures and yet another excuse to get outside. Many people are beginning to break out their gear, pull boats from storage and plan days on the water. In the coming weeks, bass season will open across New York, arguably the most popular fish species targeted in the summer months. Will you be bass fishing this summer? I know I will!

I began fishing for bass at a very young age with my dad and grandfather, and later with my best friend Jim. As a boy, I learned to fish for bass in shallow water with small lures and spoons, and in deeper water with a weighted marabou jig, tipped with a worm or minnow. After the Round Goby arrived, live bait tactics grew frustrating, and we learned to fish bass exclusively with artificial baits.

In my early teens, I was fortunate to spend time with the late Al O’Marah, a retired police dispatcher and Northern New York Bass Masters tournament angler. This is when the bass fever really set in. Al took me all over the St. Lawrence River, Black Lake, Cranberry Lake and elsewhere with his fishing buddy Steve and his nephew Joey. We spent a couple of summers fishing a great deal together, and I learned a lot from all of them. Al passed in 2011, but he left behind a great legacy that was put in trust with the NNY Junior Bass Masters Club, a youth fishing organization that is still going strong today!