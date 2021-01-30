Nate Kennedy: The joy of upstate NY ice fishing

Lake trout are native in 12 New York watersheds, and have been introduced to a few others over the years. They are a hard fighting, coveted, coldwater species, and a great target for ice anglers looking to try something new. Often found in deep, clean, clear water, lakers can bring you to some beautiful places too!

Safety, safety, safety!

It should go without saying that safety should be the top priority for every angler. Sadly, each year we see examples of the opposite. Please be safe out there, and remember that no fish is worth risking harm to yourself and others.

While some choose to fish on two or three inches of less than desirable ice, you should wait until there is a good, solid layer of safe ice. The NYSDEC has recommendations for safe ice thickness, and many local bait shops and online resources offer daily or weekly ice reports for nearby fisheries. Be safe and have fun!

If you’re already out there, I hope you are finding success! If you’re going sometime soon, enjoy! If you’ve never been but would like to, I would encourage you to give it a try! The New York Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is hosting a Virtual Learn To Ice Fish event in late February, and the NYSDEC has resources for beginning ice-anglers as well. You won’t regret learning more and trying it for yourself.

Portable shacks and venison hot dogs have replaced our family shack and my grandfather's chili. He would be glad to know that I’ll be up at 3:30 a.m. next weekend, driving three hours to the river that he loved, and using his favorite recipe to prepare our catch. His message was always that it’s most important to be with friends and family, enjoying time spent in the outdoors, and that if you’re going to go ice fishing, it’s important to be safe, have fun, and bring a good meal!

Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears the final Sunday of the month.

