Nate Kennedy: Time to prepare for hunting seasons

Here we go again! That wonderfully hectic period of time for the North American hunter. From the moment the Independence Day firework dust settles, my brain makes the unavoidable shift to the coming season. Granted, the first day I can legally hunt deer (Sept. 27 in the Northern Zone) is two months away. Realistically, however, I know that passes quickly, and the more time and effort we put in now the better suited we’ll be when it comes time to hunt!

Camp and firewood: First on our annual summer to-do list is firewood. We are not as diligent as some when it comes to completing this task in the spring, so we’re usually working in July and August to finish stocking the wood shed at camp. Not to worry, it’s a great time to get together with family and enjoy some time in the woods. We’ll split and stack seasoned wood from last year, cut dead standing timber, and pray the bugs don’t carry us away. In college, I had some years where I did not do my part and relied heavily on family to keep the camp warm. Now, it’s my turn. In the days to come we’ll have our firewood finished and our camp cleaned up and ready for another season!