Nate Kennedy: Updates from eventful November hunting

After opening day in the Finger Lakes, I headed north. Our deer camp is home this time of year. We’ve spent the last week hunting swamps, ridges, hemlock stands and old logging roads, trying to catch up to a big woods whitetail. We’d hoped for snow, but most days have been warm and rainy. No luck yet, but we’ll keep trying. Regardless, it’s been a wonderful week in the woods and another great season overall!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in a portion of southern New York, the statewide deer herd seems to be doing well. At least from my own (nonscientific and very anecdotal) conversations, folks seem to be seeing more deer, more bucks and bigger bucks throughout the state. New York has always had some large deer in the mix, but this year I have seen more high caliber bucks harvested than ever before. More people seem to be passing up smaller bucks, and finding success with older, more mature deer. While many people just want to take a deer for the freezer (and there is absolutely no shame in that!) it would seem that from western New York to the Adirondacks, our deer are getting bigger!