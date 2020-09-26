Nate Kennedy: Whitetail deer, ruffed grouse conservation going strong

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Get ready folks! Fall is here and hunting season is upon us. I’ve spent the last week fine tuning my gear for the season, packing my bags, and continuing my archery practice. As I loaded the truck on Friday to head north for the weekend, two hunting implements took their places alongside my gear. The first is a 2016 Hoyt Powermax, my bow for this weekend’s northern zone archery opener. The second is a 1935 Western Arms .410 shotgun, an heirloom from my grandfather and my go-to gun for ruffed grouse. To me, deer and grouse are the heart and soul of hunting in New York state. I cut my teeth chasing these animals, and would argue that they’re the tastiest critters around. They are by far my favorite fall game, and they’re both coming into season now!

Last month, I purchased memberships to two conservation organizations: the Quality Deer Management Association and the Ruffed Grouse Society. Both groups display an overall mission to promote and protect the wildlife that I love, and have set and accomplished goals to focus on hunter education and recruitment, habitat protection and wildlife management. They have tremendous online and print content, a long-standing culture and hunting heritage, and a dedication to conservation ethics. I’m excited to support these organizations as I enter another season of deer and grouse hunting in New York state.