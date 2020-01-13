Fausto Segura, a Washington Nationals pitching prospect who last played for the Auburn Doubledays during the 2019 season, died in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic Sunday night. He was 23.
According to ESPN Deportes, the accident occurred near Maria Montez International Airport in Barahona, Segura's hometown. Segura was operating the motorcycle when he was hit by a van.
"(Segura) was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came into contact with throughout our organization," the Nationals wrote in a statement Monday. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto's family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief."
Segura was signed by the Nationals in 2017 and pitched for the organization's fall rookie league team that year. He pitched for the Nationals' Gulf Coast League team in 2018.
Last season, he was a member of the Auburn Doubledays, the Nationals' short-season Class A affiliate. Segura had a 2-0 record, three saves, 3.21 earned run average and 33 strikeouts in 17 appearances.
In his final game with Auburn, Segura recorded the save in the Doubledays' win over Batavia. He had three strikeouts in a hitless two-inning outing.