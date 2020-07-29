New York approves new wrestling weight classes, revised pitch count rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A proposal that would cut the amount of weight classes in high school wrestling from 15 to 13 has been given the OK by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The NYSPHSAA's Central Committee approved the change by a 28-13 vote Wednesday at its annual meeting.

The proposal, which was developed by New York state's wrestling committee, bumps the smallest weight class from 99 pounds to 102. The revised weight classes now include: 102, 110, 118, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, and 285.

It's the state's first major change to offered weight classes since 2012.

The state's wrestling committee has been working toward a weight class adjustment since last year, when a proposal was developed to eliminate the 99-pound weight class only. However, the National Federation of High Schools (the governing body over high school sports in the United States) requested more sweeping changes before that idea could be voted on in New York.

The desire to trim weight class options stems from an increasing amount of forfeits and the lack of competitiveness during regular season dual meets. In its study from the 2018-19 school year, the wrestling committee found that over 61% of 99- and 106-pound bouts were either forfeited or non-contested.