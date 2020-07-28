New York, baseball bubble? Cuomo says state could host other MLB teams

As one Major League Baseball club is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a proposal: New York could be a bubble and host games, especially for teams that play in states with high infection rates.
MLB opened its regular season last week. After the first weekend of play, the Miami Marlins have reported 15 players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak has led to the cancellation of two games between the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.
The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies have also been affected by the Marlins' situation. The Marlins were finishing a series with the Phillies when the first cases were confirmed. The Phillies were supposed to host the Yankees on Monday, but the game was canceled.
Unlike the NBA and NHL, MLB doesn't have a bubble. Even though fans aren't allowed to attend games, MLB teams are playing home and away schedules at ballparks in other cities. There are concerns with the plan because some of the states that have MLB clubs, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, are reporting spikes in COVID-19 cases.
New York, which is home to the Mets and Yankees, is already hosting one other team for the 2020 season. The Toronto Blue Jays will play most of their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the Triple-A Bisons. Cuomo believes similar arrangements could be made with other teams.
"New York state has one of the lowest infection rates in the United States," he said on a call with reporters Tuesday. "New York state has a full Department of Health protocol system in place. I offer to Major League Baseball: If you're having problems playing in other states, come play here."
There would be strict guidelines for teams that accept Cuomo's offer. After arriving in New York, teams would be transported to their hotel and subject to a mandatory quarantine. The players and staff would be tested before they could leave the hotel. If they test negative, they will be cleared to play in New York.
The setup would be similar to the bubbles established for NBA and NHL teams. Cuomo said the players would be allowed to play, but they would have to return to their hotel after the games.
It would be difficult to make the change now that the MLB season has started. Teams have already completed the opening series of the season and are either traveling to another city for games or are in the midst of a new series.
MLB considered a bubble, but ultimately decided against it for logistical reasons. But Cuomo's comments could lead to renewed discussions about the concept, especially after the outbreak involving the Marlins.
"I understand the practical dynamics," Cuomo said. "Teams want to play in their own state and in their own city. We made it work in Buffalo (with the Blue Jays). We're willing to work with anyone else who wants to play games here."
