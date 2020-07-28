New York, baseball bubble? Cuomo says state could host other MLB teams

"New York state has one of the lowest infection rates in the United States," he said on a call with reporters Tuesday. "New York state has a full Department of Health protocol system in place. I offer to Major League Baseball: If you're having problems playing in other states, come play here."

There would be strict guidelines for teams that accept Cuomo's offer. After arriving in New York, teams would be transported to their hotel and subject to a mandatory quarantine. The players and staff would be tested before they could leave the hotel. If they test negative, they will be cleared to play in New York.

The setup would be similar to the bubbles established for NBA and NHL teams. Cuomo said the players would be allowed to play, but they would have to return to their hotel after the games.

It would be difficult to make the change now that the MLB season has started. Teams have already completed the opening series of the season and are either traveling to another city for games or are in the midst of a new series.

MLB considered a bubble, but ultimately decided against it for logistical reasons. But Cuomo's comments could lead to renewed discussions about the concept, especially after the outbreak involving the Marlins.

"I understand the practical dynamics," Cuomo said. "Teams want to play in their own state and in their own city. We made it work in Buffalo (with the Blue Jays). We're willing to work with anyone else who wants to play games here."

