NY high school spring championships canceled; regular season play still possible

In an interview with syracuse.com on Friday, Section III Executive Director John Rathbun said he was communicating with all schools in the section and issuing a survey with the option of holding a regular season and postseason, regular season with no postseason, or not playing at all.

"The coaches tell the students you fight hard until the whistle blows," Rathbun told syracuse.com. "I'm fighting hard for our students, and I haven't heard the whistle blow. I think it's important to get back to a sense of normalcy."

As of Friday, April 24, New York was one of nine states that had not canceled spring championships. That amount has dwindled to five; Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota and Vermont are the only states remaining that have made no official cancellation decision. New York and Illinois are the only two states that have canceled state championships but not regular season play.

Any possibility of beginning spring sports rests on schools reopening. If schools do not reopen, there cannot be after-school activities like athletics. New York remains on pause until May 15.

Should schools re-open and sports are allowed to begin, the NYSPHSAA and its individual sections must decide on how to handle preseason practice requirements. Under normal circumstances, the NYSPHSAA requires that baseball student-athletes practice 10 times before they are eligible to play in games. For other spring sports like softball, lacrosse, and track and field, six practices are needed.

