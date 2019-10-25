A proposal to eliminate tackling in youth football for children 12 and under will be discussed during a New York State Assembly hearing this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The proposed ban stems from concerns that playing tackle football prior to 12 years old negatively affects memory and cogitative functions later in life.
The hearing will examine potential benefits and consequences from a potential ban. The New York State Assembly Health Committee, medical experts, representatives from various youth football organizations, and former NFL players are among those expected to speak.
The proposal, which is cited as the "John Mackey Youth Football Protection Act," originated in January, and states that "no child 12 years old or younger shall play, practice, or otherwise engage in organized tackle football." It continues that other non-tackling football, such as flag football, would not be prohibited.
Justification for the bill states that research over the last decade shows that concussions and sub-concussive blows have a negative impact on brain development in young children, and this act would better protect those children from sustaining serious head injuries.
According to brainlaw.com, five other states have proposed laws prohibiting tackle football for children under a certain age. California introduced a bill, called the "Safe Youth Football Act" in February 2018, but the bill was eventually withdrawn. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newson signed a law that limited contact practices to 30 minutes a day, two times a week; banned full contact practice during the offseason; required a medical professional present for all youth football games; and required an independent observer at all practice sessions that had the authority to remove players suspected of injury.
Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey are other states that have recently proposed bills limiting tackle football. Lawmakers in Massachusetts met as recently as Oct. 22 to discuss tackling in youth football.
The hearing will be streamed live 10 a.m. Tuesday at nyassembly.gov/av.